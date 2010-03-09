Seed starting on a shoestring

Starting seeds for your garden is fun and it doesn't need to be as intimidating as some instructions make it sound. It also needn't be expensive. You can walk right past all of those trays, peat pots, heat mats and markers. You have everything you need at home, except the soil mix and the seeds. Just pick a good spot and get growing.

Seeds

Choose seeds for something you can't easily find among the starter plants offered each spring. It doesn't make much sense to grow your own impatiens when you can get a six pack for $0.49. Choose seeds for that special tomato or a hard-to-find flower.

Don't buy too many seeds. You don't even need to start all of the seeds in a packet. Grow only what you will need. Any extras can be given to friends, family and neighbors.

And don't start too soon. Most seed packets tell you to start the seeds 12 weeks before planting-out day. Since that day is somewhere between May 1 and 15, begin around March 1. Personally, I think failure is most likely when one needs to keep the seedlings going too long, so I don't get started much before St. Patrick's Day.

Gather your stuff

Start saving the plastic boxes that hold produce items like berries. They are perfect for seed starting because they have lids and built-in drainage holes. Fast food salad bowls and Styrofoam clamshells work well, too, but punch in a lot of drainage holes.

You will need to buy a bag of seed-starting or potting-soil mix. I prefer the coarser potting mix, but some people prefer to buy sterilized seed starter to avoid damping off, a condition that causes seedlings to collapse.

Find an old heating pad; if you don't have one, ask a neighbor or look for one in resale stores. A pencil is useful to push the seeds down into the soil mix.

Markers can be made from popsicle sticks, but the easiest way to mark trays and cups is with a Sharpie, which is waterproof.

Start saving small cans. I use cans from tomato sauce and paste, soup cans or fruit and vegetable cans to grow seedlings on to garden size. You may also buy an inexpensive stack of plastic cups. Punch drainage holes in every can or cup you use.

Find an inexpensive shop light, fluorescent desk lamp or other fluorescent fixture to hang or position over the seedlings. You do not need special grow lights to produce good sturdy seedlings. Full-spectrum grow lights are only necessary when you are going to bring plants into flower or fruit under lights.

Pick a spot

A garage workbench, basement table or spare room that is cool is perfect for seed starting. Artificial light is highly recommended, but a south-facing window will do in a pinch. Your seedlings will probably get pretty leggy with only window light from an east, west or north facing window. The room can be fairly cold (40-60 degrees F), because you will be adding bottom heat to start the seeds, and then you want them to be cold after they are up.

Grow for it

Place an inch or so of soil mix in the seed staring boxes or trays. Wet it well with water that you have boiled. Use a toothpick or pencil tip that you have touched to a wet surface to pick up and poke small seeds into the soil.

Small seeds need light to germinate, so plant them shallowly, barely covered with soil. Large seeds should be covered by more soil and it pays to soak them before planting. Use a nail file to abrade the seed coat on extra-hard, large seeds like those of sweet peas or nasturtiums. This is generally unnecessary for beans, which can just be soaked for a couple of hours.

Place the trays or boxes on an old heating pad, which has been covered by a towel. Set it on a low setting. Keep the boxes closed to retain moisture and heat.

When the seeds sprout, open the boxes or trays. After a day or two, turn off the heat and get the seedlings under strong light. At this point, they need to be cool and well lit. Position the fixture so that the light is almost touching the seedlings. Move it up as they grow.

When the seedlings have sprouted a set or two true leaves, get out your cans or cups and fill them two thirds full of potting soil. Gently separate the seedlings by drawing them out, near the roots, with a fork or your fingers. Pot each one up in a can or cup and gently tap down the soil. Water well with tepid water. Keep them under the strong light.

When weather permits, bring the seedlings out to get some sun and breeze. This is easiest when the seedlings are on an old cart that can be easily wheeled in and out.

Tips

* Use a fan, set on low, to blow over the seedlings when they are in the trays and in the cans. This will produce stronger stems and healthier plants.

* Mark your trays the minute you plant them and mark each cup or can. Otherwise, you will end up not knowing which tomato seedling is which. I failed to mark each cup last year and ended up planting squash that I thought were cucumbers.

* I like to start the seeds on my kitchen counter, where I can keep an eye on them, and then move them to my south-facing garage window.

* Don't overwater. The soil mix should be damp, but never wet.

* Rinse and recycle plastic and metal containers after the seedlings have been planted.