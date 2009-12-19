Library news: Dec. 18, 2009

Bradley Public Library

* Computer classes for adults wil be offered in January.

Internet Beginners, January 5 at 2 p.m.

Searching the Web, January 12 at 2 p.m.

Ancestry/HeritageQuest Genealogy, January 14 at 2 p.m.

For further information or to register stop in at the Bradley Public Library.

Peotone Public Library

* Mystery Book Discussion group first Wednesday every month beginning in February. The first book will be "The Maltese Falcon" by Dashiell Hammett. First book discussion will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 3.

Kankakee Public Library

* Dec. 22 -- 7 p.m., Soul Collections Book Discussion on "Them" by Nathan McCall.

Fossil Ridge Public Library, Braidwood

* Dec. 24-26 -- Library closed.

* Dec. 28 -- 6:30 p.m., Book Club discussing "Skipping Christmas," by Grisham.

* Dec. 31-Jan. 1 -- Library closed.

* Jan. 1 -- Library closed for New Year's Day.

* Jan. 7 -- 1-3 p.m., LIHEAP. Call the Center for Community Concerns at (815) 722-0722 for more information.