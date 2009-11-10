Rock Hall events to salute Janis Joplin

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating the brief, electrifying career of Janis Joplin with a week of events building up to a tribute concert.

The hall in Cleveland calls the bluesy singer one of rock's most passionate and influential artists. Joplin, who rose to fame during San Francisco's 1967 "Summer of Love," was 27 when she died of a drug overdose in 1970.

The rock hall and Case Western Reserve University are hosting talks this week by those who knew Joplin, including her siblings, her former road manager, and Jefferson Airplane guitarist Jorma Kaukonen. Saturday's tribute show will feature Lucinda Williams, Country Joe McDonald, and songwriter Bob Neuwirth, who penned the Janis Joplin favorite, "Mercedes Benz."

Dolly, Charlie Daniels, Kid Rock given stars

Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels and Kid Rock have been given stars on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville along with the late Ernest Tubb and Tootsie's Orchid Lounge founder Hattie Louise Bess.

While Parton was the star of the ceremony on Sunday, Kid Rock's reputation in the city was also recognized. Mayor Karl Dean said he's glad the star has been staying out of the news when he visits -- referring to a 2005 arrest in Nashville on charges that he punched a disc jockey.

The Tennessean reported that the entertainer noted that Nashville has one of the finest police forces and he'd never seen a nicer jail.

Daniels applauded the inclusion of the rock/country musician, saying it showed great diversity.

Chimpanzee attack victim to appear on 'Oprah'

A Connecticut woman who was mauled and blinded after a 200-pound chimpanzee attacked her in February is set to appear on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

Chicago-based Harpo Productions said in a Monday statement that Charla Nash will appear on Wednesday's episode of Winfrey's talk show.

Harpo says Nash will discuss how she's adjusting, how she maintains her spirit, and what the future holds. Nash has been hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

The chimpanzee named Travis went berserk when his owner asked Nash to help lure him back into her house in Stamford, Connecticut.

The animal ripped off Nash's hands, nose, lips and eyelids.