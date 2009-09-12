How Lincoln-Douglas defines us, a century and a half later

By Phil Angelo

It is a critical question.

Maybe it is THE question in a democracy. Can a majority vote away the rights of a minority?

That was the issue in the Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858, the subject of a new book by Allen C. Guelzo (2008, Simon and Schuster, 282 pages, $26). Guelzo is the Henry Luce Professor of the Civil War Era studies at Gettysburg College. He is the two-time winner of the Lincoln prize, given for the best book of the year about that president.

His latest work covers the intense Senate campaign of 1858. At a time when the country paid much more attention to politics. Every word of the debates was reprinted in newspapers. Later, all the debates were collected and published in book form.

Suffice it to say that it was not a time when opinions were formed as a result of 30-second soundbites on CNN.

Slavery was the consuming issue of the day. Yet if you think that Lincoln was entirely progressive and Douglas entirely regressive, you would be oversimplifying. Guelzo's book adds a great deal to nuance to the issue.

Lincoln's core belief was the slavery was morally wrong -- that it should be restricted and eventually ended. Douglas' great idea was popular sovereignty. He would leave each state (and most importantly for 1858, each new state) to make its own choice on the issue.

Part of the campaign, too, was on a much cruder level. In Galesburg, Democratic women showed up in dresses wearing sashes emblazoned with the legend "White Men or None." It was race-baiting in the extreme. Douglas asked voters to "vote the white man's ticket."

Some of Lincoln's replies seem squeamish today. When Lincoln quoted the Declaration of Independence as saying "All men are created equal," he drew a complex picture, separating natural rights from the freed slave's right to vote. At the time, Illinois had some of the most restrictive Black Codes in the nation, essentially prohibiting African-Americans from moving into the state, and barring them from voting and from many professions.

In a very helpful format, Guelzo has campaign maps, showing where the candidates went. He also charted out each debate on a gird, helpfully summarizing the main points from each speaker.

Not true debates

The debates themselves were not debates in the sense that we now know. Few debates are. In a strict format, a debate allows the participants to ask questions of each other. These days most political events of any sort rely on questions from the media, or from the audience.

Lincoln-Douglas was essentially a series of speeches. One person would speak for an hour. His opponent then got an hour and a half. Then the first speaker had a half-hour of rebuttal.

In 1858, Douglas entered the fray as the prohibitive favorite. He was already a national figure, with defined presidential ambitions. Douglas had married well and invested well. Lincoln was a one-term congressman. Douglas, as the front-runner, controlled most of the logistics, selecting the number of debates, their locations and the format.

As a speaker, Douglas had a fiery rapid-fire delivery. Lincoln was more slow and studied. Lincoln was also conscious that the debates would be read, as well as listened to.

Guelzo adds details from the campaign that flesh out the debates. Throughout there was an undercurrent that Douglas would bolt the Democrats and turn Republican. Several key Republicans refrained from taking for stump for Lincoln as a result.

Douglas, too, had to contend with dissension in his own ranks. The Democratic administration in Washington, led by President James Buchanan, ( a "doughface," a Northern man with Southern principles) did everything possible to undercut the Little Giant. Southern Democrats deserted Douglas when they learned Popular Sovereignty might mean a vote against slavery in the territories.

Illinois, at the time, was split into three political zones. The north was firmly Republican. The south was stirringly Democratic. In the middle, typified by the latitude of, Quincy, was the Whig Belt. Before collapsing, the Whigs had been the national party in opposition to the Democrats. The still-new Republican party was a conglomeration of former Free Soilers, Know Nothings and former Whigs. Lincoln himself was a former Whig.

The Whig vote was the critical swing vote, and something both sides planned to win. At the time, Senators were elected by the state legislature. Lincoln won the popular vote, but lost the legislature.

In defeat, the railsplitter was at first depressed, then resilient over how close he had come. Douglas' victory exhausted him. By June 3, 1861, he would be dead, passing in the very beginning stages of the Civil War. His last significant political act was to rally the war Democrats of the North to the Union cause.

He has faded. Lincoln's words endure.

"Those who would deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves, Lincoln said.

Now we can learn now only what Lincoln said, but when, where and why he said it.