Local Charitable Events, June 13, 2009

Retired Senior Volunteers

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Catholic Charities is seeking volunteers who want to help at a variety of local nonprofit organizations.

You can help make phone calls or deliver meals to homebound seniors, provide transportation to someone who needs a ride, or help coordinate craft projects at a senior center. Catholic Charities will match your interests with available volunteer opportunities.

Catholic Charities provides supplementary insurance, mileage and meal reimbursement during volunteer service.

Good Shepherd Manor golf outing

What: 13th annual Good Shepherd Manor Golf Invitational

Where: Balmoral Woods Country Club

When: Registration 11 a.m., shotgun start noon June 15

Costs: $165 per golfer or $600 for a foursome. Fee includes box lunch and steak dinner. For information or reservations, contact Jan Jackson at (185) 472-3700, ext. 226.

Rotary golf outing

What: Second annual Manteno Rotary Golf Outing

Where: Manteno Golf and Learning Center, 7202 N. 4000E Road, Manteno

When: 11 a.m. range balls; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 1:25 p.m. shotgun scramble start, June 15

Costs: 18 holes, $50; nine holes, $25; lunch only, $20. Proceeds benefit Rotary Dollars for Scholars. (815) 370-8588 for reservations or information.

Kilbride Classic

What: 14th annual Kilbride Family Classic 5k run and 2-mile walk for autism.

Where: Cobb Park in Kankakee's Riverview neighborhood.

When: 8 a.m. June 21

Costs: $15 preregistered by June 18. $20 on race day. Preregistered packets can be picked up from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 1182 S. Wildwood Ave., Kankakee.

Information: For a form or information, call (815) 932-3885.

'The Bird's The Word'

What: Family concert by the Silhouettes and Everyday People bands to raise money for the food pantries at The Salvation Army and the Center of Hope

Where: Bird Park band shell in Kankakee

When: Gates open at 6 p.m., performance from 7 to 10 p.m., all on Saturday, July 18

Details: No cover charge, but a suggested donation of $5 or more. Security will be present. No alcohol on the grounds. Food and beverage vendors on site. Some bleacher seating available, but folks are welcome to bring blankets and folding chairs.

St. George Summerfest

What: 62nd annual St. George Summerfest

Where: St. George Church in rural Bourbonnais

When: Noon-6 p.m., Sunday, July 19

Details: Adult chicken dinners $8, children under 12 for $4. Takeouts available. Music by Tim the Tune Man. Kiddie tractor pull. Raffles. State Rep. Lisa Dugan will ride the dunk tank from 12:30-1:30 p.m. (815) 933-7514 for information.

Onarga Academy Golf Outing

What: 16th annual Onarga Academy Golf Outing. This is a four-person scramble with prizes.

Where: Kankakee Elks Golf Club, 2283 Bittersweet Dr., St. Anne

When: Registration 9:45 am., shotgun start 11 a.m. July 31

Costs and details: $100 a golfer, $20 for dinner only. Fee includes golf, cart, prizes and dinner. There will also be a $10-per-ticket raffle with a home theater system as the first prize.

Harbor House fundraiser

What: Dr. Jim Simone's annual fundraiser for Harbor House. This year he will participate in the Ironman Triathlon Aug. 30 in Louisville, Ky. Simone donates all his time and expense. All contributions raised go to Harbor House. To donate or pledge: P.O. Box 1824, Kankakee, IL 60901. Sponsorships begin at $50. Corporate sponsorships (name on shirt and Web site begin at $500).

