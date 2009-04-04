Births for April 4

Riverside Medical Center

Evan Sangster Sr. and Bridgett Luster, Kankakee, boy, Evan Jr., March 10, first child.

Derrick and Rhiannon Ford, Momence, boy, Owen Peter, March 15, second child.

Scott and Traci Mussman, Grant Park, boy, Kohlton Lane, March 16, third child.

Eliud Salinas and Anastasia Sandness, St. Anne, girl, Elana Alivia, March 16, fourth child.

Marc and Alison Peterson, Momence, girl, Kairi Maryn, March 16, first child. The mother is the former Alison Schlabach.

LaQuita Jeffersen, St. Anne, twins, boy/girl, Deon and Dejah, March 16, second and third child.

David and Elba Boudreau, Kankakee, girl, Monica Teresa, March 16, fifth child.

Romesa Harwell, Kankakee, boy, Day'sean Mason, March 17, second child.

Brian and Amanda Schoon, Piper City, boy, Camdin David, March 17, first child.

Brandon Kramer and Ashley Zaborac, Manhattan, girl, Mackenzie Ann-Nicole, March 17, first child.

Kaylee Bourland, Monee, girl, Addison Francis, March 18, second child.

Brian and Leigh Spooner, Clifton, girl, Brenna Leigh, March 18, third child.

Joshua Ware and Taisya Willingham, Kankakee, girl, Ja'Niya, March 18, first child.

Don Amell and Sonja Hicks, Wilmington, girl, Madison Marie, March 20, fourth child.

Kristy Dumire, Bradley, boy, Landyn James Elwood, March 20, first child.

Alex Baker and Ashley Hofmann, Manteno, girl, Jazzlynn Jade, March 20, first child.

Richard Kenney and Tonya Naddy, Peotone, girl, Lillian Nancy, March 20, third child.

Brian Brucato and Kristen Wilson, Momence, girl, Olivia Katherine Ann, March 20, second child.

Jaime Tapia Gomez and Irene Ayala, Kankakee, boy, Dylan Jaime, March 21, first child.

Provena St. Mary's

Frank Mullins Jr. and Araceli Dominguez, Kankakee, girl, Elicia Mia, March 16, second child.

Juan Portalatin and Augustina Rios, Kankakee, boy, Izayah E., March 16, second child.

Ryan and Melinda Meister, Ashkum, boy, Carson Daniel, March 16, first child. The mother is the former Melinda Lowe.

Dominick Layne and Teoscia Love, Kankakee, boy, Daaron Achillies, March 17, first child.

Timothy Meredith and Pamela Gullquist, Chebanse, girl, Lilah Ann, March 18, first child.

Andy and Becky Burge, Bourbonnais, boy, Trenton Robert, March 18, second child.

Gustavo Solis and Beatriz Rodrigues, Kankakee, boy, Angelo, March 20, second child.

Ryan and Bethany Worby, Bourbonnais, girl, Kennedy Marie, March 20, first child. The mother is the former Bethany Newsome.

James and Donna Ewers, Momence, boy, Joshua James, March 22, second child.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka

Edward Tungate and Miranda Zarate, Milford, boy, Elias Edward, March 14, first child.

Jeremiah and Heidi Caldwell, Watseka, boy, Zackary James, March 20, fourth child.

Also announced

Dan and Erin Fields, Eustis, Fla., girl, Claire Ellis, Feb. 9, first child. The mother is the former Erin Hill. Maternal grandparents are Larry and Jacki Hill of Palatine. Paternal grandparents are John and Susan Fields of St. Anne.

Jeremy and Heather Thurston, Herscher, girl, Hope Virginia, March 3 at the University of Chicago Hospital. The mother is the former Heather Kirchner. Paternal grandparents are Karen Thurston of Fort Collins, Colo. and the late Larry Thurston. Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Nancy Snedecor of Bonfield and the late Ralph "Butch" Kirchner.