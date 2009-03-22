Lily Macz's 80th birthday

Lily Macz of Onarga will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Gilman.

The event will be hosted by her children: Edwin "Fred" and Melanie Macz of East Moline; Herbert and Janine Macz of Watseka; Juan "Johnny" and Benneta Macz of Prescott, Ariz.; Elizabeth and Antonio Palacios of Cicero; Alicia and Ralph Monical of Tolono; Magda and Jose Mendoza of Santa Margarita, Calif.; and Sandra Griffin of Morro Bay, Calif. She has 27 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The former Lily Turckheim was born March 28, 1929, in Coban, Guatemala, Central America. Her husband, Alfredo Macz, whom she married July 1, 1945, in Guatemala City, died Aug. 20, 2007.

She is retired from Unit 9 School System and Luis Melins rubber stamp factory in Onarga. She is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She enjoys traveling, line dancing, swimming, reading, painting with watercolors and spending time with her family and friends.