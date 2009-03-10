Garden thugs and 5 praiseworthy replacements

Are aggressive plants a blessing or a curse?

It all depends.

Troublesome plants get their bad rap for three kinds of behavior: The thugs that muscle in on an area, the wanderers that send out far-reaching roots, and the seeders that reproduce rampantly. But the invasive nature of perennials is relative. In one part of the country a plant can be a thug, in another, a blessing.

That said, there are five plants that I would never, ever grow in my garden again. My history with them is just that dismal. There are, however, other great plants that can easily take their place.

1. Oxeye daisy

(Leucanthemum vulgare)

A common roadside daisy, this is one of our toughest perennial wildflowers. Though gorgeous blooming beautifully in the highway median, in my garden the 2-foot tall perennial with attractive white and yellow flowers quickly produced countless offspring that out-competed more desirable plants throughout my beds and borders.

Praiseworthy replacement: A better choice, the clump-forming Shasta Daisy Becky (Leucanthemum x superbum 'Becky'), which is now one of the stalwarts of my summer border.

2. Black cow parsley (Anthriscus sylvestris 'Ravenswing')

I was attracted to this biennial (or short-lived perennial) for its delicate, ferny dark purple foliage. Not familiar with the plant at the time, I took the tag at its word: "A clump former with attractive clusters of creamy-white flowers." Clump former though it be, this plant can also bedevil you for years to come as it aggressively self sows in every nook and cranny of your garden.

Praiseworthy replacement: Penstemon 'Husker Red', with its striking bronze-red foliage and masses of white flowers, is a knockout and much better behaved.

3. Leafy spurge (Euphorbia esula)

Leafy spurge rode into my garden as a tiny rhizome hidden deep within the soil of a pass-a-long plant. This delicate-looking wanderer with an ironclad constitution, viewed my yard as the first step in world domination and immediately took steps to reproduce on two fronts -- seed and root. Because the seeds have a high germination rate and the complex root system can reach 15 or more feet into the ground, it is extremely difficult to eradicate.

Praiseworthy replacement: If you like euphorbias, as I do, try the low growing cushion spurge (Euphorbia polychroma) instead for its rounded mounds of vivid yellow spring color.

4. Ribbon grass (Phalaris arundinacea)

This old, native, variegated green and white ornamental grass has no redeeming qualities whatsoever in my opinion. It is very invasive, has zero winter interest, and is difficult to dig up.

Praiseworthy replacement: A much better choice is Japanese forest grass (Hakonechloa macra 'Albo Striata'), a white-striped form with soft, cascading foliage whose texture softens most hard edges.

5. Goutweed (Aegopodium podagraria 'Variegatum')

An invasive, variegated green and white ground cover that has a tendency to run amuck throughout the garden, using roots, I swear, like little running feet. The insignificant flowers are white, rangy, not very attractive, and need to be cut off to prevent self-seeding. The foliage tends to scorch in dry soil by mid-summer to the point where shearing is needed to remove the unsightly leaves and revitalize a planting.

Praiseworthy replacement: The slow-growing, delicate gray-green variegated foliage of Pachysandra terminalis 'Variegata' can liven up the shade border with much less effort.

<strong>Author of "In Search of Great Plants: The Insider's Guide to the Best Plants in the Midwest," Betty Earl is a Master Gardener, photographer and lecturer. She writes for numerous regional gardening magazines, is a garden scout for both Better Homes & Gardens and Midwest Living magazines and also serves as a regional representative for the Garden Conservancy. She lives and gardens in Naperville.</strong>