Hats off: Louisville loves women in hats

In just about a month, my friend's sister's friend will begin planning her Kentucky Derby party. Tipping her hat to the Derby is nothing new; this year marks the 25th shindig at her home in Florida.

"Why don't they just go to the Derby?" I asked the party of the first part.

"Tickets," was her reply.

Oh, yes. Even with raffle for 1,000 seats to the Derby and 420 seats to the Kentucky Oaks, Churchill Downs can't accommodate everyone who wants to be part of its history. A friend of a friend told me that even Louisvillians have trouble getting Derby tickets so they attend the Kentucky Oaks instead.

<strong>Kentucky Oaks?</strong>

Kentucky Oaks, or the Race for the Lilies also at Churchill Downs, doesn't get nearly the ink that the Kentucky Derby does. But it does draw the ladies, both on the track and in the stands.

The Oaks is a race for 3-year-old fillies. Just young ladies on the track racing for a purse valued at $500,000.

Held the Friday before the Derby, the Oaks experience mirrors the Saturday event that is scheduled this year on May 3. Thrilling racing to be sure, mint juleps to be sipped, traditions to be honored, and another opportunity to wear a new spring hat.

It was the thought of hats that pushed us beyond idle chatter to talk. Then, from talk to action. Lodging over the Kentucky Oaks/Derby weekend will be at a premium price, airline fares a challenge, and the probability of actually getting a ticket remote. Yet faster than a flip of a brim on a collapsible travel hat, the odyssey of a girlfriends getaway to Louisville began. And we wouldn't go on race weekend. We'd go just to go.

In the end we brought cameras, a GPS, cell phones, suitcases, and hats. Our mission, which we chose to accept, was to find out where we could wear hats in Louisville other than Churchill Downs.

What we discovered was everywhere. This is a city that loves women in hats.

<strong>Hats and 'Gatsby'</strong>

After we checked into the Galt House Hotel and Suites on Fourth Street -- a mega hotel on the Ohio River with spacious rooms and spectacular views of steamboats, barges and bridges -- we investigated Riverfront Park. What a great place it would be for kids to let out some steam along the waterfront trail or on the equipment in the playground. Mental note: This is a free spot right in the downtown. Close to steamboat river cruises, too.

The Seelbach Hilton Hotel is a stretch of the legs from The Galt, but we wanted to walk. The bar at the Seelbach reportedly serves the best mint juleps in the city. It is also credited as the inspiration behind F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby." Hats and "Gatsby" certainly go together. So does the restored early 1900s decor of the hotel bar and chapeau silhouettes. Attentive staff, a cozy yet elegant atmosphere. Hat factor: 10

What about a less chi-chi place? There's nothing chi-chi about O'Shea's Irish Pub and Restaurant. Dine in or outside by the fountain, in the pub or pub room with paned-glass walls that look over the historic street. I admit there were more baseball caps than straws, but the comfort level for wearing a hat was A-OK. Friendly staff and the burgers are terrific. We were at O'Shea's on a weeknight so there were plenty of locals either stopping after work or from the neighborhood. Hat factor: 8.

On our way to O'Sheas' we passed Bardstown Road, which is a nifty shopping area famous for antique stores and boutiques along the narrow street. The road got its name from pioneer days because it led to the whiskey capital of Bardstown. There have been merchants up and down the road all these years.

The Dundee Candy Shop in Highland -- another trendy neighborhood in L'ville -- is famous for modjeskas. We heard one couldn't visit Louisville without tasting the caramel-covered marshmallow biscuits. Arton Busath created the sweet in 1883 in honor of a visit by the great Polish actress, Helena Modjeskas. The confectioners at Dundee still hand-dip the candies. Enough people stop at Dundee to pick up a box of candy for special occasions that no one would bat an eye at a woman in a hat. Hat factor: 6.

<strong>Hats and Hot Browns</strong>

Another Louisville treat is the Hot Brown sandwich, a specialty of the legendary Brown Hotel. It is from the historic Brown Hotel that the fancy schmancy turkey and cheese sandwich gets its name.

The story goes that late night dancers wanted a change in menu for late-night snacking and the chef at the Brown Hotel came up with his now infamous open-faced turkey sandwich topped with Mornay sauce and crisp bacon. Big yum.

We stopped for a Hot Brown and were seated in the J. Graham Café where it was first served. The room overlooks the busy city streets; it is a lovely room for lunch. Large, airy and an excellent place to wear a hat. Hat factor at the Brown Hotel: Other than Churchill Downs, this is the easiest 10 in town.

Depending on the time of year, the Louisville Bats may be playing at Louisville Slugger Field. What a terrific stadium and gift shop. Mental note: The entire family would love to see the AAA team for the Cincinnati Reds in this retro-classic-designed field. I don't think there is a bad seat in the place. A special section of the outfield is reserved for families too. Hat factor: A Louisville Bats baseball cap rates a 10, all others? Zero.

Although I didn't wear a hat when visiting Churchill Downs and its Kentucky Derby Museum, there are plenty of them in the on-site museum and in the gift shop. The museum's exhibit features award-winning hats from years past. These hats garnered the Judges Choice Award, Most Representative of Derby Award and the Kentucky Colonel's Choice. A new category, the People's Choice Award, was just added last year.

<strong>One last taste</strong>

The Churchill Downs gift shop offers a selection of locally designed hats, and a wonderful collection of posters -- original and copies -- of the annual Kentucky Oaks and Derby posters (framed or not). Great ties for guys, too.

We found two other stops for gifts, both on Fourth Street. The Louisville Visitors Center is staffed with an energetic and informative staff. When I asked about Derby Pie, the chocolate pecan pie that is so fabulous it is registered by Kern's Kitchen, I was guided to the Taste of Kentucky shop down the street, where another helpful staff awaited. You know how you can find one shop that has everything you were ever looking for on a trip? This was the one.

We found individual Derby Pies, which were perfect take-home gifts for mothers-in law, sons, and hubbies. Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby paper party goods that we gathered for my friend's sister's friend's party and since we were in a car, glasses, T-shirts, refrigerator magnets and a framed poster of the Kentucky Oaks race that I had passed by at the Derby Museum gift shop.

The poster was for my office where it now hangs next to a caricature drawn at Epcot of my daughter Liz, a roof tile from Korea and a hand-painted tile that I found in Maui. I like the grouping a lot, but I think it could be improved if I had a poster from the Derby. Maybe next year.

