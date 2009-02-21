Travel talk: Book your trip smart

Q: I am planning a trip to Madrid, Spain, this summer and want to use an online travel agency to book my hotel room. How do I avoid surprises?

-- Marvin Forman, Rolling Hills, Calif.

A: I've booked scores of hotel rooms using online travel agencies, or OTAs, and I've not yet ended up in a dump or over one.

But Forman can help avoid that check-in shock by doing some extra homework, our experts say.

"Call the hotel -- not the reservations number but the local number -- and ask to speak with the manager or whoever is in charge. Just say, " 'Listen, I'm about to book ... and it's for this price and I want to be sure it's not one of your worst rooms,' " says John DiScala, founder of JohnnyJet.com, a compendium of travel information.

Tim Winship, editor at large of SmarterTravel.com, also advocates the pre-emptive call. But, he notes, if you don't do that, and you find that you're in a closet next to the ice machine, you can ask to be moved. You'll probably be accommodated -- one positive aspect of a down economy.

And, as with all things in life, timing is everything. Although hotels don't guarantee bed type, "If you get there around the earliest time you can check in ... that definitely could help ensure you get exactly the option you booked," says Dan Toporek, vice president of corporate communications for Travelocity.com.

Whether it's online or regular bricks and mortar, the agency that has customer satisfaction guarantees and customer service numbers also can be your new best friend.

