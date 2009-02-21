Chaplain Ditrick compiles a year of 'Flutter By' messages

A man asked Mother Teresa how much money she had.

"Two pennies," was her answer.

"Two pennies, you can't do anything with two pennies."

On a personal level, she agreed that was true.

"But with God and two pennies," she ended, "I can do anything."

That's one of the many charming anecdotes collected in a new book by Provena St. Mary's chaplain Eleanor Ditrick.

The book, "Flutter By" (288 pages, dog ear publishing, $16, 2008) is a collection of prayers, poems and inspirational anecdotes by Ditrick. For many years, she ministered to oncology and hospice patients. Technically retired now, she maintains communication by sending out a daily "Flutter By" e-mail to a regular circle of "Flutter byers."

The book is a year's worth of Flutter By messages, one for each day, beginning Jan. 1 and running through Dec. 31. That may, in fact, be the best way to read it. Stick it on a nightstand, and read the day's message each morning for inspiration.

Each day brings a particular message, many with a local twist. There's a mention of local philanthropist Jack Charlton and another of Iraq War casualty Ryan Beaupre.

The prayers in the book are not recitations of specific biblical passages. Rather, they grow out of today's everyday life. Ditrick will see a moment and be inspired to pray, perhaps sending a message that the rest of us should employ that strategy, too.

Ditrick sees an angel in a man who moves down the street, shoveling snow for others. We should all see such angels. We should all be such angels.

There's also a bit of her marriage and family in the book. If you're familiar with them, you'll recognize Howard and Eleanor as people with perpetual smiles and great senses of humor. It's, thus, encouraging to know they struggle putting up the Christmas lights, too. The book is illustrated with a number of family photos. On a more serious note, too, both are coping with health issues.

There were many passages in the book that made me laugh out loud:

* Being in the snapdragon phase of life. Part of me has snapped. The rest of me is draggin'.

* If Internet searches were really valuable, we'd use them to go find socks.

* Women use twice as many words a day as men. Of course, women have to repeat everything because men weren't listening the first time.

* As an elderly couple passes the time, the husband puts his head in his wife's lap. She gently removes his glasses.

"Without these glasses, you look like the handsome man I married those many years ago."

"Without these glasses," he replied, "You look pretty good, too."

* The society matron proudly told her study group. "My family has traced its ancestry all the way back to Charlemagne."

She turned to the visiting pastor and asked, "How far back does your family go?"

The pastor replied, "I don't know. All our records were lost in the flood."

Some of the stories repeated in the book can be found elsewhere. There's the famed poem: "Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep."

Ditrick recounts the tale of a poorly dressed, middle-aged couple. Their son had gone to Harvard, but had died in his freshman year. The couple, wishing to remember their son, traveled to Harvard and waited for the president. They wished to remember their son by having a building named after him.

They were gruffly turned away. Harvard does not name buildings for students who die. Learning that their donation was not wanted, the mother turned to the father and asked, "How much would it take to start a university?"

That university is Stanford today.

The book is like that -- a delightful compilation of humor and inspiration, with a local touch. The Ditricks may think they have fluttered through life, but their kindness and intelligence leaves a lasting mark here.