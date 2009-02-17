Club news for Feb. 17

Xi Delta Psi

The Xi Delta Psi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority held its meeting on Feb. 16 at Chicago Dough Pizza in Bourbonnais.

Beta Sigma Phi Sorority's service project for 2008-09 is Share the Warmth, sponsored by Catholic Charities.

Another of the club's service projects this year is the Back Pack to School Project. Every month during the school year, members will present a backpack filled with essential school supplies, food and gift cards to a needy child.

At the January meeting, Donna Karr was chosen Valentine Queen.