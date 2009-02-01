Lincoln's year: Celebrating the president's 200th birthday

An Internet search for places to celebrate Abraham Lincoln's 200th birthday reveals the devotion and reverence we have for our 16th president.

Sure, there's a ton of stuff going on in the big cities. The Chicago History Museum offers a monthly change out of exhibits that reflect Mr. Lincoln's frequent trips to that city when he was a lawyer. As expected, there's a ton of stuff in Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Dallas -- the fly-over destinations.

If you are flying, keep going to Guam because there's a Lincoln Bicentennial celebration planned there. There are also celebrations scheduled in Alabama, Wyoming, Puerto Rico ... you name it, 2009 is Mr. Lincoln's year.

His birthday is so big it will take that long to celebrate his gifts to our nation. But unlike our fellow citizens in faraway places, we don't have to fly anywhere.

Born in Kentucky, raised in Indiana, Lincoln worked and lived in Illinois. We are, after all, the Land of Lincoln. The home of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and the location where Lincoln and most of his family are laid to rest.

All three states have bicentennial commissions and hard-working committees that put together agendas to espouse Lincoln's days in the different states. So I let my fingers do the walking on the keyboard.

In Illinois, check out Looking for Lincoln at the same name dot com or log on to the Presidential Library at www.alplm.org. Nationwide events are organized in D.C. at www.lincoln200.gov.

In Indiana, Spencer County is psyched for the celebration. Check out www.in.gov/lincoln/pdfs/Spencer.

In Kentucky where the saga began, look over information about the Lincoln Heritage Trail at www.kylincolntrail.com.

The bonanza is awarded to a collaborative venture among all three Lincoln states, the Tri-State Bicentennial Celebration 1809-2009. Be it a long weekend or a full vacation trip, learn about Lincoln's life in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. Then stay open for other experiences on the way there and back.

Kentucky Drive

"I, too, am a Kentuckian." -- Abraham Lincoln, 1861

The Kentucky drive suggested by the Tri-State commission begins in Louisville at the Farmington House, home to a friend of Lincoln, and under whose roof Lincoln actually slept. Continue through the state to Hodgenville, Knob Creek and Bardstown before heading toward the state capital of Frankfort.

PLUS: Return through Louisville and take in a minor league baseball game. The AAA Louisville Bats play in Louisville Slugger Field right downtown (www.batsbaseball.com).

FREEBIE: Waterfront Park includes run-through fountains, play areas, wi-fi access and a soon-to-be installed bronze statue of Lincoln. Called The Lincoln Monument, the bronze is the work of renowned Louisvillian Ed Hamilton and will be dedicated on June 4.

w www.gotolouisville.com

KID FACTOR: A 10 for sure. The drive and Louisville are just the right size for families on the road.

Indiana trip

"There I grew up." -- Abraham Lincoln

This three-day Indiana trip starts in Mr. Lincoln's boyhood home in Spencer County and continues through Rockport, Gentryville, and on to Indianapolis before ending in South Bend.

PLUS: Visit Spencer County Lincoln State Park for hiking and culture too. LSP Amphitheater reopens this summer with a live stage extravaganza celebrating the birthday bicentennial.

w www.in.gov/dnr/parklake/6709.htm

FREEBIE: Buffalo Run Farm in Lincoln City. See the bison, let the kids run around; climbing is allowed on two replicated Lincoln homestead cabins. Stay for lunch.

w www.legendaryplaces.org/buffalorun

KID FACTOR: This trip is an easy 10. Educational, fun, places to let the kids be kids.

On to Illinois

"To this place, and the kindness of these people, I owe everything. Here I have lived a quarter of a century and have passed from a young to an old man. Here my children have been born and one is buried." -- Lincoln's address in Springfield prior to his departure for Washington in 1861.

The Illinois trip begins and ends in the central part of the state with stops in Mt. Vernon, Vandalia, Charleston, Springfield and New Salem before curving toward Mt. Pulaski, Lincoln and Bloomington.

FREEBIE: Illinois State Museum is not just another museum; this one is filled with hands-on exhibits. One, called the Dynamic Illinois Environment, includes a glacier tunnel -- brrrrr.

w www.museum.state.il.us

TWO PLUSES: Walk, stroll or skip the pathways through Lincoln Memorial Gardens where you and yours are surrounded by plants that were available and growing during Lincoln's lifetime.

w www.lmgnc.org

Second, when you plan your trip to Springfield, you can breathe easier when the kids help with the trip's research. The Springfield Convention and Visitor's Bureau has a kid-friendly child privacy enforced Web site. It includes a fun trivia page that challenges even adults, a quasi "Are you smarter than your fifth grader?"

w www.visit-springfieldillinois.com/About/Kids

KID FACTOR: No doubt about it. If you don't show your children Springfield, who will. It's a 10.