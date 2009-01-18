Book briefs

Bradley Library hosts author

Historian and author Robert Girardi, who is also a Chicago police detective, will give a book talk and signing 6:30 p.m., Feb. 12 at the Bradley Public Library.

Girardi will be lecturing on his book, "Campaigning with Uncle Billy," the Civil war reminiscences of Sgt. Lyman S. Widney of the 34th Illinois Infantry.

Widney wrote a memoir of his service, starting with enlistment, and running through the Atlanta campaign and Sherman's March to the Sea from Atlanta to Savannah, Ga.

The presentation is free, but persons wishing to attend are asked to register with the library.

Coal City Public Library district

Every Monday and Friday the Coal City Public Library District hosts senior exercise, taught by representatives from the Morris Hospital, Mondays at 11:30 a.m. and Fridays at 10 a.m.

Bradley Library

* Tuesday -- 10:30 a.m., drop in preschool storytime; 7 p.m., Board meeting.

* Jan. 27 -- 10:30 a.m., drop in preschool storytime.

Fossil Ridge Library

* Monday -- 7 p.m., board of trustees meeting

* Thursday -- 1 p.m. or 6 p.m., word processing class. Registration necessary.

* Jan. 26 -- 6:30 p.m., book club, "The Other Boleyn Girl" by Philipa Gregory.

Wilmington Public Library district

* Writers' group: Feb. 5, March 2, April 2 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

* Coffee and...: Feb. 6, March 6, April 3 from 9:30-11 A.M.

* Crafters' night out: Jan. 23, Feb. 20, and April 17 from 6:30 p.m.

Sun River Terrace Library

There will be a special meeting of the Sun River Terrace Public Library District Board of Trustees at 6 p.m. Thursday in the third floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library.