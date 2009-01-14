Amish Cook: Breaking brittle on New Year's Eve

We started our New Year with a family gathering at our house. With the total reaching 69, it can seem a bit overwhelming to have everyone over, but it all proves worth the work.

Everyone gathered here by 9:15 a.m. on New Year's morning. Sister Emma and Jacob and family and Susan and Verena came on New Year's Eve to help peel potatoes and clean and cut up 60 pounds of chicken. Their help was greatly appreciated.

Joe and Jacob started grilling the chicken around 8 a.m. They tried to put the grills on the side of the house with the least wind. The temperature was 20 degrees but the wind made it seem quite a bit colder. The menu for our big noon meal consisted of barbecued chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, noodles, dressing, mixed vegetables, corn, tossed salad, pasta salad, vegetables and dip, cheese, homemade bread, pickles, hot peppers, a fresh fruit mixture, pies, cakes, puddings, bars, cookies, and other desserts.

This is a recipe for homemade peanut brittle, which was served.

Homemade Peanut Brittle

2 cups sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup water

2 cups unsalted raw peanuts

21/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine sugar, corn syrup and water in a heavy, medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves. Cook to the soft-ball stage (235 degrees). Stir in peanuts. Cook, stirring constantly, for 7 or 8 minutes to the hard-crack stage (300 degrees).

Remove from heat and stir in baking soda, butter and vanilla. Stir well and pour into a shallow, greased 15- by 10-inch baking dish. Let cool completely, then break into pieces about the size of a playing card. Makes 15 to 20 pieces.

