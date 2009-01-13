HeartFest 2009 "Stress Less: Tools to Protect Your Health," will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave. in Bradley.

Stress continues to be a major negative factor in many people's lives. It is important, especially in these challenging times, to offer tools in managing stress and maintaining good heart health. To that end, HeartFest 2009 offers health screenings, speakers, cooking demonstrations, free chair massages, giveaways and educational booths that will help you learn to manage stress in your own life.

Many activities are free, but there is a charge for some screenings. Blood pressure and oximetry screenings are free; electrocardiogram costs $15; stroke carotid artery disease screening is $20; heartsmart screening, $15; abdominal aortic aneurysm, $30; and peripheral vascular disease, $30. Some procedures require a 12- to 14-hour fast. All screenings feature same-day results.

Demonstrations begin at 9:30 a.m. with "Meditate Your Stress Away" by Gary Paruszkiewicz, certified stress management editor, and continue at 10:30 a.m. with "Aromatherapy Workshop" by Noel Gilligan, certified aroma therapist. At 11:30 a.m., Janet Jensen, Riverside Medical Center's director of education, will present a "HeartMath Demonstration" and at 12:30 p.m. "Take the Stress Out of Cooking" will be presented by Chef Rocco of the Quality Inn & Suites.

Registration is required and space is limited. To register, call the Riverside Marketing and Public Relations Department at (815) 935-7544. To make an appointment, call Riverside Outpatient Scheduling at (815) 935-7531.