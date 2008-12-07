Hardball in harrowing times: ' When Baseball Went to War'

During the Battle of the Bulge, the Nazi high command assembled squads of specially-trained infiltrators.

The Germans were dressed in American uniforms. Most spoke English flawlessly. Their job was to sneak into the American lines, disrupt communications and sabotage our supplies and troops.

It worked at some points in the line. At other points in the line, clever GIs came up with the ultimate unbreakable password questions:

"Who won the World Series?"

"Who plays second base for the Brooklyn Dodgers?"

"What's Joe DiMaggio's hitting streak?"

Any American would know.

Such was the tie among Americans, their military and baseball.

Baseball's wartime service is the topic of a new book, "When Baseball Went to War."

The book is edited by Todd Anton and Bill Nowlin, with a foreword from Boston Red pitcher Curt Schilling. Most of the book is devoted to baseball players who served in World War II, but there is also material from World War I, Korea and even the modern Gulf Wars.

There is also an audio CD with interviews with 10 different subjects, notably Ted Williams and Jerry Coleman, who both flew close support Marine combat missions.

To the end of his life, Williams was intensely proud of his Marine service. During Korea, John Glenn, the same Glenn who would later become the first American to orbit the Earth from space, selected Williams as his protective wingman. Since a wingman's job is to protect your life, you select one carefully.

Almost to a man, the baseball players said they had been proud, even eager to serve. The book covers the lighter side of war, with baseball players entertaining the troops with games. Several articles at the end of the book cover the now almost totally forgotten baseball series between Army, Navy and various Air Forces and fleets.

But the best sections deal with players who really served. Hall of Fame Cleveland Indian pitcher Bob Feller volunteered for the Navy two days after Pearl Harbor. Feller commanded an anti-aircraft gun aboard the battleship U.S.S. Alabama, fighting off kamikaze attacks in the Pacific.

Returning to stardom after the war, a writer asked him if he was worried about the opening game of the 1948 World Series. He said no.

"I was facing the Boston Braves lineup, not a squadron of suicidal torpedo-bomber pilots hell-bent on my destruction," he said.

The best parts of the book are like that. Baseball fans love anecdotes.

One of the best involves Warren Spahn and Yogi Berra. Both saw close action in World War II. Spahn was a combat engineer who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and the Huertgen Forest. Berra helped steer landing craft up to the D-Day beachhead.

Spahn and Berra

Toward the end of their careers, both were sold to the hangdog expansion New York Mets. Spahn was asked about being a 44-year-old pitcher throwing to a 40-year-old catcher (Berra).

"I don't know whether we'll be the oldest battery in baseball, but I know we'll be the ugliest," he said.

Other great moments include the lone pennant for the St. Louis Browns in wartime 1944 and the special World War I service of Christy Mathewson, Ty Cobb and Branch Rickey, who all trained in a chemical warfare unit. Mathewson, accidentally gassed in a training exercise, was never the same after the war.

The book is not without flaws. Since it is a collection of essays, some of the stories are told more than once. The Bert Shepard tale of being shot down in a P-38 was told, in part, three times. There is also no index. Let me repeat a notion: All serious history texts must have indexes so people can look up facts.

The book is well-illustrated. Photos with feathered edges have an appropriate historical feel. It ends with appendixes that list all major leaguers who served in World War II and all major and minor leaguers who died.