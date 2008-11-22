Jacquee: Snowy season to-dos

The winter season is nearly upon us, and signs of it have already popped up in Chicago, such as the Millennium Park Ice Skating Rink. It opened Nov. 19.

Folks are gliding across, but not I. Though I grew up in southeast Minnesota, I don't ice skate. But I have snowtubed with the best.

The first time I tried was in Hudson, Wis. I could have started with the bunny hill, but didn't. I made way to the top hill, and looked over a vertical drop. I got on the tube, and plummeted. The long hill eventually leveled out to slow the glide, and ended with a hay bale wall to act as brakes.

Before long, I was joining folks who made chains by hooking their arms to the legs of the snow-tubers in front of us. The longer the chain, the faster the speed. We plummeted, whipping across the level area until we crashed into the hay bales in a tangled heap.

I guess we Midwesterners learn to embrace the winter season, building delightful, sparkling memories.

One thing I like about Chicago is that venues invite us to pause for that embrace. Take Millennium Park. This is a "slow down and enjoy the ice" venue.

And we have the Daley Plaza "Christkindlmarket," an outdoors European holiday market, though you may step into a warming house for a potable or hot cider.

There's "Toast on The Magnificent Mile" all February, which includes Saturday night fireworks. Folks gather in winter wraps to enjoy the display.

Although no Chicago wintertime venue resembles the snowtube rough-and-tumble I endearingly recall, I appreciate that when winter is upon us, I'm invited to bundle up and enjoy it.

You can too. But if you choose to drive, take heed: Starting Dec. 1, the City of Chicago enforces two bans, Winter Overnight Parking and Snow Routes. These bans are designed to accommodate snow trucks clearing snow. Whether it's snowing or not, look at all signs up to a half block away to prevent getting towed.

For more info, visit CityofChicago.org/StreetsandSan/ and select Winter Info on the right, or call (312) 744-5000.

