Globetrotters: Land of beauty and bears

By Glynis Gilbert

Milford

This is a place of majestic beauty. It has scenic mountains, rivers, lakes and glaciers, and wildlife that lives in harmony with the people: moose, caribou, bear, sea lions and otters, whales, bald eagles and puffin.

It's a place where year-round activities are family-oriented, everything from fishing, skiing and snowmobiling, to dog sledding and ice skating. Summer offers 19-plus hours of daylight while winter offers even more darkness. There's one road -- Route 1 -- connecting all major towns and villages.

Do you know what it is? Here's a hint for you: Sarah Palin.

My boyfriend, Gary Cailteux and I spent six days in the 49th state in July. Here's a look at our weeklong journey through this beautiful land:

Day 1

We arrived in Anchorage, where our friends Kathy and husband Peter picked us up. We then trekked along the scenic Turnagain Arm 30 miles south to the small mountain community of Girdwood, where Kathy and Peter own a condo. Girdwood is also where Sen. Ted Stevens owns a home. Tired from the long flight from Chicago, we turned down Kathy and Peter's offer to hike and missed an opportunity to see mama bear and her three cubs looking for dinner. We had been told that bear liked to visit the town's condominiums; we were happy they didn't that night.

Day 2

The four of us were onward to Seward, a coastal town 126 miles south of Anchorage and one of Alaska's oldest and most scenic communities. We witnessed the 80th Fourth of July Mt. Marathon Race -- the oldest race in North America that began as a bar bet between two men in 1928. The race includes a run up a mile-high mountain, a trek through slippery slate and mud, a venture over rocks and trees, and a run back down the mountain. We boarded a boat to watch the whales and see glaciers. The four-hour tour proved to us how beautiful and impressive the Alaskan scenery and wildlife is.

Day 3

We drove south to Kenai, where Kathy and Peter live. Kenai is on the Cook Inlet on the Kenai Peninsula, 156 miles south of Anchorage. I lived here from 1967-1972, during the development of the North Slope oil pipeline. I took a tour of the old "stomping grounds" and realized how much had changed.

We had our first homemade cuisine: fish stew, which is a seafood lover's delight. It included fish, crab, mussels, scallops and shrimp in a marinara sauce. We enjoyed music under the sun until well past midnight.

Day 4

Kathy and Peter live in a beachfront home, so we rose to watch the majestic American bald eagles and stand in awe of the mountainous, beach view. We then spent the day walking the beach, watching fishermen lay nets, collecting shells and rocks as memories. We hiked to Russian River Falls to watch salmon try to beat the odds of spawning up the river rapids. The fish are plentiful, as are the predators -- we carried "bear spray" in case they didn't catch enough fish for dinner.

Day 5

Gary and Peter went their own way, while Kathy and I went ours. The guys experienced an interesting fishing expedition in the Kenai River (they lost keys but caught some enormous salmon). We drove an hour and a half south of Kenai and shopped in Homer, a sandy spit at the tip of the peninsula that overlooks the Kachemak Bay and the rugged Kenai Mountains.

Day 6

Time to go home. Gary finally gets an opportunity to face man's ultimate enemy: a grizzly. Thankfully (but not for the bear), it was a stuffed display at the Kenai airport. We boarded the plane, certain that this is the only way we would want to face this beautiful but brawny creature.

Glynis Gilbert is a staff nurse at the Ford-Iroquois Public Health Department. Gary Cailteaux works for Meier Oil in Ashkum. Gilbert enjoys walking their two dogs, reading and traveling. Cailteaux enjoys the L.A. Dodgers and hunting.