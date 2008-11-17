How we met -- A successful merger

<strong>"I MET MY WONDERFUL WIFE</strong> when her large corporate company bought out our small private company. In the office in which we were forced to merge, I first watched her from a distance.

"The more I learned about her, the closer I would get. One day she actually approached me to purchase a raffle ticket, although Cheryl always says I'm a little confused on who approached whom.

"She didn't believe that I was actually interested in getting to know her better and thought that my eyes were not focused on her for the right reasons. But one day, she realized with all the eye-candy within the office, it was her that I was truly interested in. It was her upfront and real-life personality, and not just her good looks, that had me fallin' in love with her."

~ Tim Brouillet

<strong>"WE STARTED DATING</strong> in October of 2001. We dated for a year. We went to Sanibel Island to get married on the beach; we were both married before, so we wanted something simple. Tim has two kids from his previous marriage: Brandon Brouillet, 28, and April Brouillet, 25. We have two kids together: Katie, 6, and Myles, 4."

~ Cheryl Brouillet

<strong>How did you meet?</strong>

Was it love at first sight? A tortuous first date? Perhaps a blind date? Send us your story: The Daily Journal, c/o Life, 8 Dearborn Square, Kankakee, IL 60901. Please include a daytime phone number. You may also submit your information online at www.daily-journal.com, or e-mail life@daily-journal.com. Questions? Contact Antonio Young at (815) 937-3385