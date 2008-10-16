Cookbook column: Right ingredients key in a good recipe

I've been cooking for as long as I can remember, and one of the things I take great pride in is always using fresh ingredients. No boxed potatoes. No refrigerated pizza dough. No frozen pie crust.

This year I took it a step further when I taught myself to preserve fresh fruit and vegetables.

Like many of you, I planted a vegetable garden this year. My mom grows an array of vegetables -- including heirloom tomatoes -- from seed in her greenhouse, and needless to say, we get several flats of them every spring.

I stripped down a plot in the backyard and popped in 10 tomato and four pepper plants. My mom had another 100 tomato plants, 50 pepper plants and a myriad of other treats.

We generally freeze a lot of things, but a few years back I canned a half dozen jars of tomatoes in a boiling water canner I received one Christmas. I followed the directions to a 'T' but nevertheless wasn't quite confident in the outcome, and ended up tossing the batch for fear of getting botulism.

This summer I read about the comeback of canning and decided to try again. I headed to Wal-Mart for jars and came home with a new $65 pressure canner.

It was worth every penny -- in both savings and peace of mind. The boiling water method is safe for high-acid foods like tomatoes, fruit, pickles and jelly, but pressure canning is the only safe method of canning low-acid foods like vegetables and meat. Botulism spores are very hard to destroy at boiling-water temperatures; therefore, the only safe way of canning low-acid foods is with a pressure canner, which is heated to at least 240 degrees.

I canned my first six quarts of tomatoes, precisely following the directions, and let them sit. After about a week, I cracked open a can and made pizza sauce. I ate dinner and went to bed, horrified I may be stricken with botulism and may never wake up.

But I didn't die. I didn't even get sick. The pressure canner was every bit as safe as I had read. So over the next few months, I got to work -- lots and lots of work.

Today, my pantry is overflowing with home-canned vegetables. I put up 25 quarts of tomatoes, 15 quarts of green beans, 10 quarts of spaghetti sauce, 15 pints of roasted red peppers and eight quarts of applesauce, thanks to the barrel of apples my colleague Janet Mabis lugged in for me one day.

It's fresh ingredients like these combined with down-home cooking that won the heart of the judges in this year's Cookbook Contest, which brought in nearly 150 recipes.

The process began back in September. Once the entries funneled in, we gathered the judges for the first round of competition. They sifted through each of them, and picked five in each category for the cook-off, where they would be brought a sample.

Dinner By Design in Bourbonnais partnered with us this year. Dinner By Design, which helps time-crunched cooks prepare fresh meals in their kitchen to be frozen for later, opened up their doors to us for this year's cook-off.

With 40 different dishes before them, the judges tasted, sampled and tasted some more. In the end, the overall title of Best Recipe went to the Chicken Swiss Cheese Bread by Debi Roozen of Wilmington. She actually had seven dishes chosen for the cook-off. She joked that she cooked for a week to prepare.

It paid off, though. Roozen took home a $200 prize just for that recipe. As you'll see when you read through, that recipe was the winner in the Breads and Brunch category and her Chicken Broccoli Divan won the Retro Recipes category, netting her another $100; category winners each receive a $50 prize.

Dinner By Design was the perfect place to host the event. They were so excited about our Cookbook that they sifted through the 40 finalist's recipes and chose 11 of them to be featured in their Dinner Tonight Collection. You'll find these throughout this special section marked with a "DBD" star.

Dinner By Design was also kind enough to donate two full dinners that feed four to six people. The winners were chosen from all entries and picked at random. They are Ray Bondlow, of Buckingham, and Nancy Malmquist, of Manteno.

There are also plenty of perks in this year's Cookbook. You'll find recipes that have a video to accompany them on our Web site, www.daily-journal.com. We have clip-and-save recipe cards of each of the category winners, as well as fond food memories sent in by the contestants, and local fun facts put together by our senior editor, Phil Angelo, who's a real history buff.

Lastly, thanks to Indian Oaks Antique Mall in Bourbonnais. They lent us all the antiques you see featured in the photography throughout this section.

We hope you'll enjoy this year's Cookbook and find plenty of new recipes to add to your collection. Bon appetite!

I found this recipe on the Internet for spaghetti sauce. It's the one I used this summer while canning. If you're going to can the sauce, it's important not to adjust the ingredients in any way. If you're just making it for dinner, feel free to add less or more of anything!

<strong>Homemade Spaghetti Sauce</strong>

20 pounds Roma or paste-type tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped onions

3 tablespoons of oregano

1 clove of garlic, minced

4 bay leaves

2 tablespoons diced, fresh or dried basil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped celery

2 tablespoons chopped green

peppers

1 teaspoon salt, optional

1/4 cup lemon juice

Mushrooms, up to 1 pound, optional

1 (6-ounce) jar tomato paste, optional

1/2 cup red wine, optional

Bring a stock pot of water to a boil. Place the tomatoes in boiling water for 1 minute, or until the skins blister. Remove tomatoes to an ice bath to cool.

When cool enough to handle, peel the skins of the tomatoes and cut each in half lengthwise. Use your thumb to push the seed cavities from the flesh. Let drain in a colander, then add to a clean stockpot.

Bring tomatoes to a gentle simmer. If your tomatoes are watery, boil it down before you add the spices. Otherwise, add vegetables, spices, lemon juice and wine and cook until tomatoes fall apart. Continue cooking until sauce is of desired consistency. Add tomato paste if needed to thicken sauce. For a smoother sauce, use an immersion blender and simmer until hot.

To serve, ladle over hot pasta. To can, fill sterilized quart jars with sauce to within 1 inch of the top, then add lids and rings. Tighten bands. Process in a canner according to canner instructions.