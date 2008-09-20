Inside the unknown Sarah Palin

<strong>Book shows her life, Alaska achievements, but not today's issues</strong>

The campaign biography is an old American tradition.

A century and a half-ago, people campaigned for president by dutifully staying at home and writing letters, as the newspaper press would devour every word.

Meanwhile, some loyal partisan would churn out a book about the candidate. Campaign biographies usually contained the gist of the candidate, while stirring in just enough hometown-homespun wisdom to make them seem like your neighbor.

Much of what we accept as history took root as campaign myths. Abraham Lincoln did, in fact, come from impoverished pioneer stock. But by the time of the 1860 election, Lincoln was, in fact, a shrewd corporate lawyer representing powerful railroads. The right of a railroad to bridge a river (strongly opposed by steamboat interests) was a landmark Lincoln case. But it would win a whole lot more votes to promote Lincoln the railsplitter, instead of Lincoln the railroad lawyer.

Keep that in mind as you read "Sarah," a largely laudatory biography of Republican vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. The book, by Alaska's Kaylene Johnson, was originally published in April (Alaska Book Adventures, 159 pages, $19.95). Now it's being reissued to take advantage of current events.

The book, a fast read, with two sections of color pictures, ends with the first year of her governorship and reprints her inaugural speech. Information appears to be largely gathered through interviews with family and friends and newspaper clips.

What the book does do is to present a likeable woman with a whole lot of accomplishments. She would be the person everyone would point out at a class reunion -- the child who started well, and, beating the cynicism of the times, ended up well, too. She's the poster-person for the woman who has it all -- and that so many envy. The tomboy who is still attractive after five children. The high school athlete who can still run a marathon. The career mom who can bring her child to work.

She also has a support system most women can only dream of. Her husband, the "first dude," fishes for a week and then watches the children for a week. Her parents chipped in with child care, too.

Sarah Palin, born Sarah Heath, grew up in Alaska loving the outdoors. In high school, she came off the bench, nursing a sprained ankle, to sink critical free throws to earn Wasilla the state girls' basketball championship.

The class bookworm, and the daughter of a popular teacher, she won a beauty pageant to help finance her college education -- and then later eloped with her high school sweetheart, the best-looking boy in the class.

Common-sense or scholarship?

You won't find her views on social issues here. Little is made of her political or economic beliefs either. She wound up in four different colleges before earning a degree. Hers was not a "Skull and Bones" Yale education. A prankish college photo shows her in a shirt emblazoned, "I may be broke, but I'm not flat-busted."

What she does bring is a lot of common sense. Asked to run for city council, Palin aggravated the local Republican establishment by voting against a pay raise for the mayor and by opposing a town dump.

When she hit an establishment brick wall, she ran for mayor and won. She fired all the department heads, cut her own pay, slashed personal and business taxes, and built a hockey arena. She was re-elected by a three-to-one margin.

Invited into state government, she was given an appointment to the state's oil and gas commission. Though not considered a deep-thinking economist in a world of complex big oil leases, she knew enough to rat out conflicts of interest and bribery when she saw it.

The Republican governor, Frank Murkowski, made her meteoric rise in state politics possible by doing a number of boneheaded things -- like buying a state jet for personal use, and appointing his own daughter to a U.S. Senate seat. Does this sound like Illinois, or what?

Republicans were aggravated enough with her outspokenness that they chose not to distribute her literature during her campaign for governor. When she won, she sold the state jet.

There are some troubling signs in the book. During the 2006 governor's race, she didn't attend all the debates. Likewise, she once ordered her city department heads not to talk to the press without talking to her first. Used to success, it's not quite clear how she would handle criticism.

One thread throughout the book is that she might be a new turn for the Republican Party. The party that began with Lincoln and a "new birth of freedom" now seems adrift, and captive to large interests. That's certainly a theme in Alaska. In a world of Wall Street and Main Street, there's more votes on Main Street.

Such a thought might be too deep for this "hockey mom" book. Yet as the author points out, Sarah Palin has made a life out of exceeding expectations.

This book is certainly not a full examination of the campaign issues. What it is, is a breezy view of how someone quickly rises up to make a difference. Not deep, but inspirational. "Harper Valley PTA" meets "Queen for a Day" to cross two generations.