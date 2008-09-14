Travelogue: Early Winter Sale for stays in the Caribbean

<strong>VACATIONS: Early Winter Sale for stays in the Caribbean</strong>

Two Radisson resorts in St. Martin and Aruba are offering Early Winter Sale rates. Nightly rate in St. Martin starts at $384 (plus $19 taxes and fees), a savings of $111; rate in Aruba starts at $359 (plus $79 taxes and fees), a savings of $190. Book by Sept. 30 and travel Jan. 4 through April 18; blackout dates apply. Info: (800) 333-3333, www.radissoncaribbean.com. Request promo code WINS.

<strong>Save when you travel with a friend on BritRail</strong>

Visiting a friend in the United Kingdom? Receive a 25 percent discount on BritRail passes when you buy one for yourself and one for a Britain-based traveling companion. For example, a four-day BritRail Consecutive Pass, good for travel throughout the United Kingdom, starts at $194 with the Guest Pass promo; usual price is $259. Purchase by Dec. 31 and use within six months. Info: (866) 274-8724, www.britrail.com.

<strong>Kids travel free to Tahiti</strong>

Children ages 2-11 fly, stay and eat free with a deal from Air Tahiti Nui. The Family Fun package costs $1,998 per adult (plus $97 taxes); one child per adult pays taxes only. The deal includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti, five nights at the Le Meridien Tahiti and transfers. Priced separately, airfare would cost $4,872 for a family of four, and the hotel $1,491, for a savings of $1,979. Book by Dec. 31, and travel November-May. Info: (866) 456-6000, www.airtahitinui-usa.com/paradise.

<strong>Cruise line offers free airfare</strong>

Book a 2009 Orient Lines cruise and receive free airfare and free select shore excursions. For example, a 10-night cruise from Port Said, Egypt, to Istanbul departing from Washington on April 28 starts at $2,999 per person double plus $410 port charges and fuel surcharges. (Transfers are an extra $150 per person.) Taxes on flights from Washington's Dulles airport to Cairo, with return from Istanbul, are $362 per person (fare priced separately would cost at least $1,218). Value of shore excursions is $500. Deadline to book is Oct. 15. Info: (800) 333-7300, www.orientlines.com.

<strong>LOCAL TRIPS: KCCSI heads to Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana</strong>

Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., (KCCSI), 657 E. Court St., Suite 207 in Kankakee, is sponsoring an upcoming senior trip to the Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County, Ind. Participants will leave Ultra Foods at Meadowview Shopping Center at 8 a.m. on Oct. 13. The cost is $26 per person. For more information, call (815) 937-5600 or the Senior Services staff at (815) 937-5600. Reservations required.

<strong>Christmastime at the Biltmore</strong>

River Valley Travelers is planning a Christmas Candlelight tour of the Biltmore Mansion in Asheville, N.C., for seniors. The motorcoach will leave Bourbonnais on Nov. 12 for five days. It will include dinner at the Biltmore Estate, then travel to Nashville, staying at the Opryland Hotel. The New York Rockettes Christmas Show and the Louise Mandrell Show are scheduled, along with "ICE," the spectacular ice display at Opryland. The cost is $1,070, which includes meals. For more information, call Mel or Barbara Blanchette at (815) 939-3311.