Air, water show begins today

The 50th annual <a target="_blank" href="http://www.cityofchicago.org/city/webportal/portalEntityHomeAction.do?0&entityName=Chicago+Air+and+Water+Show&entityNameEnumValue=183">Chicago Air and Water Show</a> begins today at 3 p.m. and concludes with the 5 p.m. concert and fireworks at 8:45 p.m. It will take place along the lakefront, and it is best viewed from near North Avenue Beach. Admission is free.

This is the first day the show has begun on Friday. The schedule on Saturday and Sunday calls for the water show to start at 9 a.m. and the air show at 11 a.m.

For more information, call (312) 744-3315.