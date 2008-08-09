Mix of history, mystery and contemporary fiction works

<em>'Family Acts' by Louise Shaffer</em>

Louise Shaffer's "Family Acts" is an entertaining novel that's part mystery, part historical, part contemporary. The year is 2006. Katie, living in New York, is a dissatisfied writer for daytime soap operas. She grew up in the shadow of her now deceased soap star mother. Randa, residing in Los Angeles with her young genius daughter, is a successful agent for entertainers. She spent her youth with a now deceased alcoholic itinerant-actor father. Neither woman knows any of her family history except that family members are named after Shakespearean characters.

The women do not know each other until, after receiving information they've inherited property, they arrive at Atlanta's airport and learn they share the inheritance from an unknown benefactor. An attorney drives them to a small town named Massonville, where they learn they'll co-own the deteriorating Venable Opera House. Mystery mounts when they're unable to learn from whom and why they've acquired the old theater. Neither wants the old building, but they linger a few days trying to unravel details about their inheritance. At story's end, they make hard decisions about it and their personal futures.

After some development of the 2006 segment, Shaffer shifts to 1878 and succeeding decades before returning to 2006. The author develops the century-long saga of the Venable family and their efforts to acquire and then maintain what became Venable Opera House. Juliet and Romeo Venable are sister and brother actors in a famous family acting troupe. When given a chance, Juliet manages to manipulate people so that she can own the theater and ensure her family's future. Generation after generation of Venable women resort to whatever measures necessary -- even if it means destroying another person -- to hold the family opera house.

Shaffer builds intrigue and interest by shifting between the past and the present. Katie and Randa don't know the complete story of their inheritance until book's end. To the author's credit, it's also pretty much impossible for the reader to figure out how the women are connected to each other and to the old theater. Most characters are well-drawn. The title foreshadows two levels of action. Several allusions to Shakespeare and theater history are clearly explained and relevant to the story. In all, Shaffer creates a well-crafted, enjoyable read.