How to use laptop outdoors

Q: Are there any laptops made for use outdoors? My screen keeps washing out in sunlight.

A: Leaving aside the question of why you'd want to waste a sunny day by communing with a laptop, some portable computers do include screens that -- unlike most -- remain readable in direct sunlight.

A few models, such as the Toshiba Portege R500, incorporate what are called "transflective" screens.

Another, possibly easier, option is to get one of the increasing number of laptops that include a LED-backlit screen. The light-emitting diodes behind their displays are much brighter than the usual fluorescent backlights. For example, the screen on Apple's MacBook Air stands up to direct sunlight as long as you don't position it to reflect the sun right back in your eyes.

LED backlights also use less electricity, last longer and avoid the toxic chemicals required by standard backlights. As their costs decline, they may become a standard ingredient in both computer monitors and flat-panel, liquid-crystal display TVs.

<em>~ The Washington Post</em>