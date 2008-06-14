A day-cation: Great options for cash-strapped families

Tourism officials like Larry Williams are hoping to capitalize.

As the acting director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Williams said he and other tourism offices have been promoting nearby get-aways and day trips, becoming known these days as "day-cations."

"We're an affordable option," said Williams of places to see right here in Kankakee County. "People don't realize how much we have to do locally."

He lists Chicago Bears training camp, the Kankakee County Fair and numerous other area attractions and destinations as attractive alternatives to more extravagant and expensive travel plans.

"People still want something to do with their families. People will spend money, but they will stay closer to home. ... This is not all doom and gloom," Williams said.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is also trying to turn a negative -- high fuel costs -- into a positive by promoting its "Illinois One-Tank Getaways."

The DCEO has a full slate of activities and destinations for every region in the state that keeps fuel costs in mind. On its Web site it lists destinations including Donley's Wild West Town in Union, where the old West is brought to life; the Niabi Zoo in western Coal Valley, where wallabies and emu roam free; and the Magic Waters Waterpark in northern Cherry Valley, which boasts the largest wave pool in the state.

Kankakee River State Park is among area destination attempting to capture local vacationers. Kathy Pangle, site manager, said it's too early in the season to notice if the park's approximate 200 campsites will be filled by locals.

"But when you get eight or nine miles per gallon pulling a camper, it makes a difference how far you are willing to go," she said.

If you're considering more of a "stay-cation," as they're being called, Splash Valley Aquatic Center might be a good choice for the family. Officials are already beginning to feel the positive affect of high gas prices and summer heat as the number of season passes sold begins to reach an all-time high. Its season pass sales are already even with what was sold all of last year, officials said.

A 'god-given right'

While the vacation and travel industry is attempting to fill the need of the new consumer demand for closer, less-costly recreation, Barb Schnell, owner of Kankakee's Quest Travel, said she hasn't noticed a slowdown in customers seeking vacation packages.

"We have noticed people are shopping a little more" for vacation packages, she said. "As far as I can see, people are still going."

No one within the industry is willing to speculate as to when a travel slowdown will hit these agencies.

"One thing we keep in mind is it's not a necessity to go on a vacation," Schnell said.

Pat Funk, spokesperson for the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Association of Retail Travel Agents, couldn't agree more. But at the same time, Funk said she's at a loss to explain why the travel industry has yet to take a hit.

Funk said she's coming to the belief that Americans believe it is their "God-given right" to take a yearly vacation.

"I'm coming to the belief that vacations are one of the last places people will cut back on. ... Where this is going to go, I don't know. But I don't see people sacrificing vacations yet," she said.

Funk was asked if the federal government's income tax rebate program has propped up the industry. Without hesitation she said no.

"A $600 rebate check doesn't go very far. Wal-Mart will see a better return on that than the travel industry will," she said. People who will travel, will travel, she said, whether there's a rebate or not.

"Every month you think (the slowdown) is going to hit us, but it hasn't yet. We are saying the same thing as many others are: 'When is it going to happen?'"

Cost-cutting travel tips

* Go "all-inclusive" if it's offered.

* Travel during off-peak times.

* Rather than taking a limousine to the airport, see if it's cheaper to park at a hotel near the airport and use their free shuttle service to catch your flight.

* When visiting attractions, take advantage of multi-day passes.

* Look for discount admission coupons in travel magazines, from AAA, online or in travel literature kiosks. Many of these magazines also offer coupons to save money at restaurants.

* Use public transportation whenever possible.

* When checking in to your hotel, request an in-room refrigerator. You can stock it with beverages to avoid buying them from high-priced vending machines. Fresh fruit, lunch meat or snacks could also be stored there to save money on eating out.

* Politely ask if a hotel upgrade is available. Upgrades are often available just for the asking. The later in the day you check in, the better your odds are of getting upgraded, reports USA Today.

* Take advantage of the hotel's free breakfast. When you do eat out, consider splitting meals.

Source: Flyawaycafe.com; About.com;

Moneycrashers.com, USA Today