How we met: Stephanie and Derek Kent

"I was friends with and worked with Derek's sister, Samantha. Early in May 2006, Samantha and I were taking a break together at work and talking. And she said I should call her brother and ask him out; she thought we would get along well together.

"She took my cell phone from me and saved his number in my phone and told me I better call him; she can be a little pushy. So I mustered up the courage to call him later on that evening. I'm pretty shy, and we spoke for nearly two hours.

"He was really funny and sweet, and I really enjoyed the conversation. The next day, while I was at work, he sent me a few text messages, just asking me how I was doing and telling me to have a good day and told me I should call him that night because he enjoyed talking to me. So I called him and once again, and he asked me on a date that weekend. On May 7, 2006, we went on our first date to (TGI) Friday's for dinner and to the movies. We saw (the film) 'Thank You For Smoking,' which he hated and I thought was hilarious. Since then we have pretty much been inseparable. He proposed to me Oct. 2, 2007, and we were married March 8, 2008."

HOW DID YOU MEET?

