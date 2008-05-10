Kankakee family wins $25,000 in reality TV show

A Kankakee family has won $25,000 in gifts toward its family reunion this summer, which attracts 400 to 500 people a year.

Those who subscribe to the TV One cable television network will be able to watch the extended family of sisters Priscella Malone Green, Fannie Brooks and Lillie Segar of Kankakee County compete in the season finale of "Family Reunion" tonight -- and win, according to Greene. The season finale will air at 6 p.m.

Green said that her family in Kankakee and more of her family in Mississippi took delivery of $5,000 worth of food (including Glory brand seasoned green beans, sweet potatoes and hot sauce) last week that will be used at their next reunion, which will be held July 17-21 in Kankakee.

Greene said the rest of the grand prize will be delivered in the form of airline and train tickets and more to facilitate the next gathering.

TV One, which is devoted to African-American adults, selected several families across the nation to compete in its "Family Reunion" reality show contest. Tonight's episode was filmed in Atlanta last year and shows representatives of the extended Malone family, which originated in Mississippi, competing against one other family in various contests for the $25,000 grand prize.

The Malone family includes 155 descendants in the Kankakee area.

The family reunion tradition started in 1972 on the 50th wedding anniversary of the parents of Greene and her 13 siblings in Crawford, Miss. Some siblings have passed on. However, hundreds are expected to turn up at this year's reunion.