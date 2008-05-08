A-plus Parent: Parent worried about teaching to the test

Q: A parent recently wrote about test-mania, and she's right. We moved to Texas from Wisconsin, and it's clear that passing the state's TAKS test is the sole goal of school. There are pep rallies, pizza party "bribes" and weeks spent on practice tests. My kids are stressed! We can't afford private school. Can nothing be done?

A: You're not alone in the Lone Star state. Many folks worry about the impact of the state's intense focus on testing. One Houston fourth-grade teacher says she's taking early retirement because "my job is to teach to the test. There's no time for the 'teachable moment.' No time for arts, music or a class project. I'm not against testing, but it's way out of whack."

It's not fair to single out Texas: "Since the passage of No Child Left Behind (NCLB), virtually all public school students take tests in math and reading, and soon science, in grades 3 to 8, and at least once in high school," says David Berliner, Regents' professor of Education at Arizona State University. "When you add benchmark tests and district assessments, the time spent preparing for and taking tests has increased exponentially."

What has all this testing achieved? Not much, says Berliner: "On measures such as the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), there are no reliable increases in scores. Nor have we narrowed the achievement gaps between students of higher and lower socioeconomic classes."

We're leaving more students behind by testing the joy out of learning, cautions Berliner. "When we overvalue testing, we undervalue learning. High-stakes testing encourages teachers to view students not in terms of their potential, but rather as test-score increasers or suppressors. Students quickly pick this up and realize they are defined as winners or losers on the basis of their test scores."

What can be done? High-stakes tests are not likely to go away, but you and other parents can work with educators to change the focus.

Share important research: Since school policies should be informed by research, share data showing that learners are more likely to enjoy learning when activities are meaningful, fun or interesting. "When teachers spend weeks in repetitious drill that boils down content to isolated bits of information for a test, there is little time for interdisciplinary activities and projects that engage students and help connect the dots about what they're learning," says Sharon L. Nichols, assistant professor, University of Texas, co-author with Berliner of "Collateral Damage: How High-Stakes Testing Corrupts America's Schools" (Harvard Education Press, 2007).

Research also shows that students persist and work hard when they perceive the purpose of learning as self-improvement or achievement of personal goals, says Nichols. A high-stakes testing climate sends the opposite message: that the primary purpose of learning is to score well on the test.

Rename the rallies and events: Ask administrators to refrain from test-prep rallies or social events that focus specifically on testing, says Berliner. "These reinforce the impression that the test is the only thing that matters in school. To foster a community of learners, rename the events to emphasize and celebrate learning in all its varieties: completing outstanding science fair projects; presenting classroom projects to the town council; writing poetry, essays, and plays and so on. A school could hold a monthly Rally for Learning celebrating a range of genuine achievements."

Reframe the purposes of schooling: Work with educators to send a school-wide message about the joy of learning. "Students want to learn. They like to be smart. Rather than plaster school walls with posters about an upcoming test, celebrate knowledge, motivation and inspiration. Eliminate the word 'test' from any banner, poster or slogan, and, instead, use language that focuses on mastering knowledge, improving individual performance or valuing school for enhancing one's future," suggests Berliner.

Create a warmer climate: Intense testing fosters intense competition, especially when cool rewards go to high scorers. "We know from research that students are more likely to attend school and excel when they feel they belong. Feelings of connection lead to greater effort, greater persistence and positive attitudes. Feelings of rejection have the opposite effects," says Nichols. "Foster a climate of caring and cooperation."

Leanna Landsmann is an education writer who began her career as a classroom teacher.