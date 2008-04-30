Web exclusive: Self-taught gardener shares tips at workshops

In such a small gathering, the words were clear:

"I killed one of those."

"I would kill that."

"I killed one of those, too."

Allan Smessaert is something of an artist when it comes to plants and flowers, and his ability to keep plants alive baffled some of the women at his terrarium class last week. As a result, they listened intently as he spoke of direct sunlight, humidity and appropriate amounts of water.

Smessaert owns Acorn Design Source in Kankakee, which has been open since December. It offers soaps, candles, jewelry and a variety of flowering plants and small shrubs.

Locals often enter the boutique with a question: How do I keep my plants alive? Smessaert hopes that through his gardening workshops, he can teach some of the knowledge that comes so easily to him.

He never took any classes and is entirely self-taught, he said. He's been giving such workshops since early April, and they typically fill up -- at 15 to 20 people. Friday's terrarium class only had four people. He suspects because the type of gardening got such a bad stigma from the '70s, but it's a stigma he hopes to break.

<strong>A brief how-to</strong>

Terrariums are essentially mini greenhouses. It's an enclosed microclimate for plants that perhaps prefer high humidity or other particulars not always possible in the United States. A terrarium, therefore, allows gardeners and novices alike to grow tropical or exotic plants that may not thrive in an Illinois climate.

When Smessaert plants his terrarium, he first inserts a layer of horticultural-grade charcoal. This creates a reservoir for access water so it doesn't get stale in the cramped spaces. Over this, Smessaert places a thin layer of sphagnum moss, which keeps the soil from clogging the charcoal. On this, he'll place loose potting soil which he has premoistened in a closed baggy. Once he inserts plants, Smessaert will add top dressing to make the terrarium look as realistic as possible. He'll often use live moss to coat the topsoil and line the edges of the terrarium so the layers of charcoal, moss and dirt don't show.

Smessaert prefers his terrariums to look as natural as possible, though they can include any of a variety of plants, so the possible outcomes are nearly endless.

"It's like you took a chunk of the forest floor," he said. He often uses driftwood and moss to add to the realistic look.

Others who may not care for such a natural approach would be more likely to use ceramic figurines or other decorative pieces, he said.

For his final demonstration, Smessaert planted a terrarium for Mardene Hinton, of Kankakee. She estimates she has had her terrarium for four or five years, and she has killed it nearly as many times. Friday's planting was the third time Smessaert has made the terrarium for Hinton, she said, and after listening to his demonstration, she thinks she has figured out her major problem in keeping her plants alive.

"I think the big thing is knowing when it needs water and when it needs the humidity," Hinton said.

She also attended Smessaert's orchid demonstration, which was so popular that he's repeating the class on Friday and Saturday.

"I'm actually keeping my orchid alive," Hinton said. "I learned how to take care of it here."

<strong>Allan's terrarium tips</strong>

1. Keep aware of how the plants do in their new home. Notice, for example, if the terrarium has excessive condensation. That means there's too much moisture in there, and the gardener may need to ventilate the terrarium, either by removing the lid or placing it askew. Too much moisture can make leaves rot.

2. Leave off the fertilization. Owners don't want their terrariums to grow wildly because the space is so confined. In fact, Smessaert said, he'll often do some heavy pruning of a perfectly healthy plant to assure that it doesn't grow too much in the small environment.

3. Know how much light the terrarium receives. Direct sunlight is often the worst because the closed space will trap that heat. Early morning or late afternoon sunlight is best, he said. Try to keep the terrarium at a northeast or west window out of direct sunlight. However, this isn't true for all plants -- carnivorous plants, for example, need as much light as possible.

<strong>Want to go?</strong>

Upcoming classes at Acorn Design Source, 815 S. McMullen Drive. Register at (815) 939-4308. Classes are free.

* Orchids for Beginners: 11 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday

* Container Gardening: 11 a.m. to noon May 10

* All About Geraniums: 11 a.m. to noon May 23 and May 24

* Maintaining Seasonal Containers: 11 a.m. to noon June 6 and June 7

* Succulent Gardens: 11 a.m. to noon June 20 and June 21