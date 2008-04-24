A-plus Parent: Keeping the love of science first

Q: I heard about a high school club where kids build robots and enter them in national competitions. This would be wonderful for my son, a freshman, who loves technology and not much else these days. Do you know the club? How can I start one in our school?

A: This sounds like FIRST Robotics. As a FIRST-booster in my hometown, I can tell you that it's worth the effort to launch a team. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology; usfirst.org) was founded by inventor Dean Kamen in 1989. "The nation's employers and policymakers worry about declining interest in rigorous science, technology, engineering and math courses," notes Laura London, a consultant to Autodesk, a 15-year sponsor of FIRST. "Dean Kamen decided to do something about it. He created a fun, challenging and rewarding program that really draws students in. It's a spectacular success."

Since FIRST's launch in 1989, teams from Brazil, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States have participated. This year, more than 40 regional winners competed in Atlanta at the FIRST Championship, April 17-19. "The competitions are a rollicking good time," says London. "FIRST teams get psyched for the 'game.' The kids put their passion and talent on the line and celebrate their success ... just like in sports." (Go to YouTube for video of FIRST's 2008 challenge and several competitions.

FIRST isn't only about competing. "It's about learning skills and working collaboratively," says Greta Love, a parent volunteer for "Grapes of Wrath," the FIRST team from Naples High, Naples, N.Y.

To start, enlist a committed lead mentor who can provide organization and guidance, yet allow team members to learn from their mistakes and triumphs, says Love. "We're lucky to have physics teacher Patrick Freivald. Students love him. He's dedicated, tireless, and wonderfully 'crazy.' He's made the program so cool that it attracts a range of students and girls and boys equally. His drive, high standards and vision are key reasons Bausch & Lomb decided to help sponsor our team." An energetic lead mentor will draw in other adult mentors. "These are facilitators. It's important that they do not take over the project," says Freivald. Look for people with programming, drafting, electrical and mechanical engineering, and welding skills to offer technical support. Nontechnical mentors are equally essential. They help raise funds, write proposals, do public relations, make last-minute trips to the hardware store or run for a pizza when energy is lagging. "Fundraising is especially important. Your budget should cover the basic kit all teams are required to use ($6,000), other materials and tools, plus travel to the regional," says Freivald.

What's the ideal team size? Most FIRST teams have about 25 students, "but you can run bare-bones with eight to 10 extremely dedicated students," says Freivald.

If this seems daunting, ask advice for from any local FIRST team.

Love say a key benefit is that FIRST gives students a taste of a career in the sciences. "When engineers from Bausch & Lomb announced their sponsorship at school, everyone was impressed when they said that being on a FIRST team gave students an advantage in applying for internships and jobs. In today's world, that's worth a lot!"

