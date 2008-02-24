Travel Briefs: Garden events galore

TRAVEL

<strong>Best eco-getaways from Outside</strong>

NEW YORK (AP) -- Outside magazine's March issue recommends several places in the U.S. as the "best new eco-getaways." They are:

* The Lodge at Sun Ranch, in Cameron, Mont., which is notable among eco-resorts for allowing hunting of free-range organic elk; $900 a person for three nights, http://www.sunranchlodge.com. Outside says the ranch plants 10 trees in the Amazon for every guest.

* Proximity Hotel, Greensboro, N.C., a new hotel striving for top certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design code, a nationally recognized benchmark for green buildings. Solar panels heat 60 percent of the hotel's water, and its elevator captures electricity produced by the brakes as the car descends; doubles from $199, http://www.proximityhotel.com

* Orchard Garden Hotel, San Francisco, which was built from concrete made from fly ash, a byproduct of coal power plants, with key cards that turn off the heat when you leave the room; www.theorchardgardenhotel.com/.

<strong>Garden events galore</strong>

NEW YORK (AP) -- Like daffodils breaking through the cold ground, garden shows, festivals and events are a sure sign of spring. Here are a few around the country in the next few weeks and months:

* The Philadelphia Flower Show, March 2-9, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia, http://www.theflowershow.com

* National Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington D.C., March 29-April 13, http://www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org

* Virginia Historic Garden Week (75th anniversary with events at homes and historic sites around the state), April 19-27, http://www.vagardenweek.org

* Atlanta Dogwood Festival, April 4-6, Lenox Square; http://www.dogwood.org

* Chicagoland Flower & Garden Show, March 8-16, Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, http://www.chicagoflower.com.

If you're willing to travel to Europe for your flower fix, the famed Chelsea Flower Show in London is May 20-24, http://www.rhs.org.uk/ chelsea/index.html.

Tickets to the Chelsea show can be hard to come by, but the event is on the itinerary for a May 17-26 tour of "Paris and London Gardens," offered by Donna Dawson of http://www.gardeningtours.com.

VACATIONS

<strong>Room upgrade</strong>

Receive a one-category room upgrade worth as much as $400 a night at Rosewood Little Dix Bay resort on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands. The Great Escape special applies to stays Feb. 23-March 14 and April 10-30. Rates start at $550 a night for a garden-view room (upgrade to ocean-view is worth $75). Also, stay at least five nights and receive free breakfasts (usually $25 per person per day). Seven-day advance purchase required. Info: (888) 767-3966, www.littledixbay.com.

<strong>Discount cruises</strong>

Windstar Cruises is discounting two fall departures of its Athens-to-Rome itinerary. Price on the Oct. 18 cruise on the Wind Spirit and the Oct. 25 sailing aboard the Wind Star starts at $2,599 per person double, plus about $53 taxes and a fuel surcharge of $8.50 per person per day; brochure fare starts at $3,699, plus fees and taxes. Info: (800) 258-7245, www.windstarcruises.com.

* Carnival is offering sale fares on spring cruises to Mexico's Baja peninsula. For example, the fare on a four-night cruise departing Los Angeles on April 28 starts at $219 per person double, plus about $57 taxes.