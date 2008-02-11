Life briefs 2-11: Photo Exhibit winners announced

ART

<strong>Exhibit winners announced</strong>

The Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery held its 8th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit's Opening Reception on Jan. 24. The exhibit winners are listed as follows:

* First place Ogden Curtis, Kankakee, "Let's Play"

* Second place Katie Johnson, Bradley, "Stl Afloat"

* Third place Ron Kurowski, Tinley Park, "Daisies In Foxta Grasses"

Honorable mentions:

* Wendy Goeckner, Bourbonnais, "Incognito"

* Wliam V Porter, Bourbonnais, "The Long Walk Home"

* Nicole Woodrum, Muskegon, Mich., "Moths To A Flame"

* John Spomar III, Beecher, "Lost-Canyon De Chelly - AZ"

* Amy Kistner, Bourbonnais, "Desert of the Midwest"

* Ogden Curtis, Kankakee, "Blake"

* Larry Morris, Bourbonnais, "Fall Reflections"

Gallery Purchase Award:

* Larry Morris, Bourbonnais, "Mountain Stream"

Resident Choice Award:

* Gary Soper, Kankakee, "Sleeping Squirrel"

The photography exhibit will run through Feb. 21. It is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends. The Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery is located within the Provena Heritage Village, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee.

For more information, contact Jan Glazar at (815) 939-4506 or e-mail Janet.glazar@provena.org.

WORK

<strong>At home on the road</strong>

For many suburban residents, the daily commute is such an accepted routine that the question is less "Do you have one?" than "How long is it?" But even regular old stuck-on-the-highway drivers can use a little help with cool car stuff for their homes away from home.

To keep the road rage at bay, start off with the right ambiance, the sweet smell of a fresh-brewed cuppa joe from an Accoutrements air freshener. Hang it from your rearview mirror and keep on truckin'.

If the family ride is also a movable office, throw your laptop and files into Go Office's Auto Exec Mobile Desk. Just strap a seat belt around it and roll out. For the iPod and BlackBerry, there's Organize.com's Cell Phone Cup. It fits handily into a console cup holder.

Since everyone knows stoplights are really timed grooming opportunities, why not stash your makeup in Secco's stylish "On the Road" model, made from recycled car tire rubber? If there's time, plug RoadPro's 12-volt curling iron into the lighter socket for a quick defuzz before the 9 a.m. meeting. (We are not encouraging all you car-bound flossers, tooth brushers and nose inspectors. We can see you, so just stop.)

And for those who want a better view, Brookstone's got your sentimental streakcovered with its three-inch digital picture frame for a slideshow of family photos that can be mounted on the dashboard. It'll be a reminder of what's waiting for the tired road warrior back at home.

<strong>Product info:</strong>

RoadPro's chrome 12-volt curling iron, $15, at <a href="http://Exhibit%20winners%20announced" target="_blank">Amazon.com</a>.

Plastic "coffee" air freshener, $7, at <a href="http://McPhee.com" target="_blank">McPhee.com</a>.

The Auto Exec Mobile Desk by Go Office, $165, at <a href="http://Organize.com" target="_blank">Organize.com</a>.

Three-inch rechargeable digital picture frame by My Life, $60, at Brookstone stores and <a href="http://Brookstone.com" target="_blank">Brookstone.com</a>.

Secco's "On the Road" black rubber cosmetic bag, $46-$65, at <a href="http://FinnStyle.com" target="_blank">FinnStyle.com</a>.

<em>~ The Washington Post</em>