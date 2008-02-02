COLLEGE CORNER

Devault graduates with honors

Jeremy Devault of Manteno recently received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English-Writing from Millikin University. He graduated magna cum laude.

Scott awarded scholarship

Frederica Scott of St. Anne was recently awarded the Eastern Illinois University Johnetta Jones Memorial Scholarship Award. She is the daughter of Antoinette Smith and a 2007 graduate of St. Anne Community High School.

Alexander

on dean's list

Adrian Alexander of Kankakee, a student in the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University, has been named to the dean's list for the fall quarter of the 2007-08 academic year. He is the son of Nathaniel and Arnita Boyd and a 2007 graduate of Kankakee High School, where he was valedictorian.

Linn student teaching

Jessica Linn of Bourbonnais will spend the spring semester working as a student teacher. She is a physical education major at Millikin University and will be student teaching at Monticello High School. She is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Naretto on dean's list

Sharon Naretto of Reddick was named to the first semester honors dean's list for the 2007-08 academic year at Stephens College, where she is a freshman fashion marketing and management major. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Naretto and a graduate of Herscher High School.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Criminal justice scholarship

Sheriff Eldon Sprau announced recently that the Iroquois County Sheriff's Police Department will award a $1,000 scholarship for the 2008-09 academic year. The goal of this scholarship is to assist a worthy Iroquois County student pursuing a career in criminal justice. The applicant must attend a college or university in Illinois, be a permanent resident of Iroquois County, and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student. Sheriff Sprau advises all interested students to secure applications and information from the sheriff's office. Applicants should submit their completed application forms to Sheriff Eldon Sprau, 550 S. Tenth St., P.O. Box 67, Watseka, IL 60970 before the deadline of April 1. The award recipient will be announced by May 1.

Scholarship

honors Spaulding

Applications are available for the Bruce Spaulding Memorial Scholarship, open to any high school junior or senior currently enrolled or have graduated in the Kankakee Area Career Center Fire Service program. Applications and further information can be obtained from the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, 1080 Armour Road, Bourbonnais, or by calling (815) 935-9670. Scholarships will be awarded for a student desiring to attend an accredited institution in a Fire Science or Emergency Medical Service field.

Full-ride scholarships

W Web resource of EducationalDynamics, eLearners. com, recently announced that it is partnering with three online universities to grant at least $2 million in full-ride scholarships to working moms as part of a new campaign, "Project Working Mom: Putting Education to Work." For more information on "Project Working Mom," to apply for a scholarship, or to check out eLearners.com's comprehensive resources, log on to http://www.projectworkingmom.com.

JUNIOR JOURNAL

Prevention peer leaders trained

Sixth-grade students from St. Paul Lutheran School and Maternity BVM School have been trained as peer leaders in the Slick Tracy Home Team Program. Students trained to date from these participating schools are: St. Paul Lutheran School, Jared Marcotte, David Palmer and Jenna Carruthers; and Maternity BVM School, Emma Bevis, Tim Frye, Alyssa Hogard, Holly Kropp, Mike Malpasuto, and Cody Salkeld.

Regnier named student ambassador

Hope Regnier, a fifth-grade student at Liberty Intermediate School, has been accepted as a Student Ambassador with the People to People organization for 2008. This June she will travel to Hawaii and learn about the culture of the native Hawaiians and the many other South Pacific Islands. She will take part in leading community projects such as cleaning out non-native plant life from protected areas. The delegation will meet with elder native Hawaiians to learn how they lived and relied on the land. She will explore a lava tube and learn about one of the world's most active volcanoes. She will also get to visit the USS Arizona Memorial and the USS Missouri.

TEEN SCENE

Illinois State Scholars

Herscher High School recently announced its Illinois State Scholars for the 2007-08 academic year. They are: Amber Bradley, Bonfield, daughter of Sam and Angie Bradley; Taylor Chandler of Bonfield, daughter of Janel Berg; Claire Christiansen of Kankakee, daughter of Dennis and Mary Jo Christiansen; Lea Dekker of Kankakee, daughter of John and Vicki Dekker; Nicole Eldridge of Reddick, daughter of Janice Shank and David Eldridge; Justin Forneris of Herscher, son of David and Laura Forneris; Seth Hall of Buckingham, son of Charles and Verna Hall; Hannah Kruse of Herscher, daughter of Ricky and Laura Kruse; Colin Mullikin of Herscher, son of Michael and Virginia Mullikin; Seth Orr of Reddick, son of William and Sherri Orr; Rachel Schultz of Herscher, daughter of Greg and Anne Schultz; Daniel Sobodas of Herscher, son of Edward and Jody Sobodas; Nicole Strzelczyk of Kankakee, daughter of Henry and Wendy Strzelczyk; and Erica Volkmann of Kankakee, daughter of Michelle Volkmann Shear.

HONOR ROLLS

Central High School

Central High School in Clifton recently announced its first semester honor roll.

HIGH HONORS:

Ryan Cailteux, Nathan Clabby, Laura Elliot, Seth Hartman, Brenna Larsen, Colin O'Connell, Aimee Poskin, Alex Sippel, Megan Wright; Lauren Bettenhausen, Rebecca Cailteux, Stephanie Gribbin, Marianne Marcotte, Brittney Marko, Meredith Peters, Lucas Sanor, Kasey Wilken; Katelyn Gigl, Ryan Morrison; Trent Faulkner, Courtney Halas, Danielle Merkle, and Kymber Nakaerts.

HONORS:

Craig Benoit, Alexander Bills, Adam Boudreau, Kelley Cahan, Amanda Crawford, Bernadette Dandurand, Megan Devine, Emily Elliott, Kristen Felesena, James Gigl, Josh Greenburg, Paden Gullquist, Allison Hansen, Wesley Ingalls, Kelsey Jensen, Marc Kelch, Mariah Kempen, Jordan Lehmkuhl, Michelle Marcotte, Jordan Marques, Tahlia Merkle, Matt Perreault, Stacey Peters, Megan Sikma, Courtney Webb, A.J. Wilken, Josh Wilken, Doug Bell, Megan Benoit, Emily Bishop, Amanda Blewett, Rachel Bohlmann, Nicole Brenneisen, Bethany Cailteux, Jon Creek, Alexandre Drouillard, Cory Edwards, Wesley Enz, Melissa Gardner, Dan Gross, Alan Heimberger, Breanna Heimberger, Victoria Huffines, Brandi Hull, Nicole Hutnak, Andrew Jensen, Karley Jensen, Lauren Kennell, Johanna Krone, Katie Lamont, Matt Lemenager, Anna Lesch, Lauren Mathy, Alysia Mayes, Quintin Meli, Alyssa Norden, Benjamin Norgaard, Kaela Nourie, Taylor Papineau, Tony Potts, Joe Sadler, Jessica Stewart, Roxanne Surprenant, Julie Warman, Robbie Warmbir, Renee Weisenbeck, Brit-anne Wilkening; Darien Abadie, Samantha Anderson, Chris Bauer, Ellie Bretzman, Shannon Cleary, Jordyn Cunning, Jon Dandurand, Colton Demierre, Rhianna Denault, Michael Frerichs, Stacey Gash, Ryan Gifford, Brittany Harling, Kat Henson, Krystal Huffines, Kayle Hull, Colin Ingalls, Jamie Janssen, Kevin Kohn, Mitchell Marcotte, Amanda Moore, Tiara Orr, Samantha Ortega, Paige Perreault, Laura Peters, Logan Rasmussen, Ashton Saindon, Megan Wauthier, Jeremy Weber, Michael Weber, Natasha Weisenbeck, Brandi Wheeler; Courtney Adair, Samantha Bronson, Samantha Burger, Ed Chouinard, Aimee Clayton, Taylor Deany, Holly Emmerson, Kyle Frake, Lukes Gash, Shaeghlyn Gifford, Cody Gilbert, Ryan Heimberger, Allison Jensen, Jedahdiah Johnston, Joshua Koenig, Kayla Landry, Tim Lanoue, Cody Lehmkuhl, Andrew Lesch, Candice Lowery, Brooke Mathews, Patricia McKissack, Derek Miller, Michael Morrison, David Payne, Jordan Sais, Justin Schultz, Tyler Welker and Kevin Wondrasek.

