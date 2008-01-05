Travel Briefs: Greyhound reserved seat upgrade for $5

TRAVEL

<strong>Reserve seat, board early on Greyhound for $5</strong>

DALLAS (AP) -- For $5 more per ticket, you can choose and reserve your seat on a Greyhound bus.

The priority seating program was first introduced in November but was expanded to more than two dozen departure cities in December.

The reserved seat upgrade must be purchased in person at the departure terminal, even if you bought your ticket online. Priority seating is available up to 30 days in advance and up to 45 minutes before departure, but you must be prepared to board 20 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

Priority seating is available on the following routes: Atlanta-Orlando; Atlanta-Charlotte; Atlanta-Savannah; Atlanta-Tallahassee; Baltimore-New York; Boston-New York; Charlotte-Richmond; Chicago-Memphis; Chicago-Milwaukee; Chicago-Minneapolis; Cincinnati, all schedules; Cleveland, all schedules; Dallas-Houston; Dallas-San Antonio; Detroit-all schedules; Houston-Dallas; Jacksonville-Charlotte; Jacksonville-Tallahassee; Las Vegas-Los Angeles; Las Vegas-Phoenix; Los Angeles-Las Vegas; Los Angeles-Phoenix; Los Angeles-Sacramento; Los Angeles-San Francisco; Minneapolis-Chicago; New York-Baltimore; New York-Boston; New York-Philadelphia; New York-Washington; Omaha-Chicago; Orlando-Atlanta; Philadelphia-New York; Phoenix-Las Vegas; Phoenix-San Diego; Richmond-Dallas; Sacramento-Los Angeles; San Antonio-Dallas; San Francisco-Los Angeles; San Francisco-Sacramento; Savannah-Atlanta; Seattle-Portland; Seattle-Spokane; Seattle-Vancouver; Tallahassee-Atlanta; Tallahassee-Jacksonville; Tallahassee-Montgomery; Tampa, all schedules; and Washington-New York.

<strong>Travel predictions for new year</strong>

NEW YORK (AP) -- The travel gurus are looking into their crystal balls for the new year. Here are a few of their predictions.

Terry Trippler, an airline analyst, says that while there will be fewer airfare increases, airlines will reduce the number of seats sold at the lowest prices. Also, Trippler says, more airlines will join the trend of only accepting credit or debit cards for on-board purchases, and many airlines will experiment with in-flight Internet access and text-messaging. Just be prepared to pay for the privilege.

Trippler also thinks the new "Open Skies" agreement, which takes effect at the end of March, could lead to stable or even lower fares between the U.S. and Europe. "Open Skies" allows a half-dozen carriers to add direct flights to Heathrow from Atlanta, JFK, Houston, Newark, Philadelphia, Dallas and Los Angeles.

"A la carte ticketing" by airlines is predicted as a growing trend for 2008 by both Trippler and Stephanie Oswald, editor-in-chief of travelgirl magazine. Passengers may be asked to pay more for reserving specific seats, for every bag checked, and for amenities ranging from better food to blankets, socks or toiletry kits. In the coming years, Oswald says, airlines may even start selling in-flight facials, manicures and other services.

Oswald also thinks domestic travel will increase, leading to more traffic at national parks and popular vacation spots like Cape Cod, Napa Valley, Las Vegas, and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, which was named best beach in 2007 by Stephen Leatherman, a Florida professor who gives top honors to a different U.S. beach every year.

Top 10 domestic destinations for 2008 from a survey of 555 Carlson Wagonlit Travel agents were Las Vegas; Orlando, Fla.; Honolulu; Maui, Hawaii; New York; Phoenix/Scottsdale, Ariz.; Anchorage, Alaska; Washington D.C.; Kauai, Hawaii, and Miami. Top five international destinations for 2008 named by the Carlson agents were the Caribbean via cruise; Cancun and the Riviera Maya in Mexico; Rome; and the Mediterranean via cruise. Alaska was listed as the No. 1 cruise destination for 2008.

VACATIONS

<strong>Ski in the Poconos</strong>

More than 25 resorts throughout the Poconos are offering a discounted Learn to Turn ski package for midweek stays this ski season. Pricing varies by resort. At Pocmont Resort & Conference Center, for example, accommodations start at $107 per couple per night including taxes; a voucher booklet with three consecutive days of lift tickets good at any of seven ski areas, rental equipment and three group lessons is $165 per person. The value of the voucher booklet, priced separately, varies by ski resort; at Camelback Ski Area, for example, it usually costs $222. Details: (800) 762-6667, <a href="http://www.poconoski.com" target="_blank">www.poconoski.com</a>.

<strong>Be a chef in Italy</strong>

Book a 2008 Italian cooking and wine vacation with Tuscan Way by Jan. 15 and save 10 percent. Discounted fares range from $1,995 to $3,884 per person double for the trips, offered at eight locations throughout Tuscany. For example, a seven-night trip to La Locanda del Prete inn in the Grosseto region has been discounted to $2,088; price includes accommodations, breakfasts and dinners, wine tastings, cooking lessons, transfers, taxes and guided excursions to Pienza, Montepulciano, Montalcino and Santa Fiora. Airfare is extra. Info: (800) 766-2390, <a href="http://www.tuscanway.com" target="_blank">www.tuscanway.com</a>.

<strong>Cruise the Mediterranean</strong>

Crystal Cruises has discounted 10 2008 Mediterranean voyages by 10 percent. Reduced fares start at $2,995 to $5,166 per person double, depending on cruise length. For example, a seven-night cruise aboard the 1,080-passenger Crystal Serenity between Piraeus, Greece, and Venice departing June 6 starts at $2,995 (plus $230 port charges). Brochure rate is $3,440. Book by Feb. 29 for discount. Cruise fares not paid in full by Jan. 1 will incur a fuel surcharge of $7 per person per day. Info: (866) 446-6625, <a href="http://www.crystalcruises.com" target="_blank">www.crystalcruises.com</a>.