Life Briefs

HEALTH

Home DNA tests hit the market

When it comes to a baby, how do you prove who the father is?

Short of calling the Maury Povich show, which seems to specialize in paternity tests, you now can do some of the DNA legwork yourself. And it's as easy as going to your nearest drugstore.

Sorenson Genomics, a company based in Salt Lake City, recently began selling over-the-counter paternity test kits at Rite Aid and Meijer drugstores in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Washington, with plans to go nationwide in the next several months.

The company's Identigene paternity test kit -- the mother takes cheek swabs of herself, the child and the alleged father and sends them to a laboratory that delivers results in a week -- is an example of genetic testing moving into the hands of the consumer.

FOOD

A better mac 'n' cheese

Still trying to get your kids to be friendly with veggies? Add them to a recipe they already like. Incorporating vegetables into your family's favorite recipes helps give them a healthy boost without sacrificing the foods they love. This recipe below can help get you started.

Veggie-Packed Mac (& Cheese)

1 pound rotini or large elbow pasta

3 cups mixed vegetables (broccoli and summer squash work well in this recipe)

2 tablespoons light margarine

2 tablespoons flour

11/2 cups nonfat milk

1/2 pound thinly sliced reduced-fat American cheese

1/4 cup plain or seasoned bread crumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil. Add pasta. Wash and chop vegetables into medium-size pieces; add vegetables to boiling pasta about 5 minutes before it is fully cooked.

Prepare cheese sauce:Break cheese slices into fours and set aside. Melt margarine over low heat; add flour and stir (mixture will be lumpy). Add milk and stir continuously until mixture comes to a low boil. Add cheese slowly and continue to stir until sauce thickens. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large colander drain pasta and vegetables; pour into baking dish. Pour cheese sauce over pasta and vegetables; mix well. Sprinkle bread crumbs on top and add parmesan cheese to taste. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.

HOME

Coming soon to your home?

It's all about hiding speakers and cords. You can conceal them in walls, ceilings, furniture, and now in lamps. Wireless omnidirectional speakers from Soundolier are hidden in torchier floor lamps. They can be connected to any audio source, such as music systems, home theaters, mp3 players, game systems, or just a plain old TV. Thanks to the wireless technology the only cables you'll see are the ones plugging the lamps into the outlet. It costs $299.95 per lamp or $379.95 for a complete wireless system with lamp and transmitter. - Luxuryhousingtrends.com

WEIRD NEWS

Attention Kmart shoppers!

A crowd gathered at a Kmart store in Milwaukee, Wis., after word spread that a computer glitch was causing the store to issue credit cards with generous Christmas credit lines to anyone who applied. When the store ran out of credit applications, customers started selling theirs for $10 in the parking lot. Police were called in after a security guard failed to settle the crowd down; he was slightly injured when he was thrown into a glass jewelry case. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) ...Randy says: All he wants for Christmas is his two front teeth -- back.

Randy says: All he wants for Christmas is his two front teeth -- back.