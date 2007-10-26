Kids In The Kitchen: Dinner in a flash

Zesty chicken is an easy dish for kids to try

Beginning cooks may need some time before they start feeling comfortable in the kitchen.

Not Amber Denton, 14, of Momence.

The teen loves to cook and agreed to take on the challenge of cooking a lemon-infused broccoli chicken.

And the results were delicious. Even those who aren't big broccoli fans will love this creamy dish and may even be surprised how tasty the combination can be. The lemon gives it an extra taste punch.

Teens, if given the opportunity, can really catch on quickly finding their way around the kitchen, she said.

If you try this at home with a younger child, be sure they're closely supervised since it involves working on the stovetop. And don't forget about proper hygiene when working with poultry.

<strong>~ Rochelle Simpson</strong>

<strong>Lemon-Broccoli Chicken</strong>

By Tyler Gainor,

<em>Kidsday Chef</em>

<strong>1 lemon</strong>

<strong>1 tablespoon vegetable oil</strong>

<strong>4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts</strong>

<strong>1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of broccoli soup</strong>

<strong>3/4 cup milk</strong>

<strong>1 (10-ounce) package frozen broccoli florets, thawed</strong>

<strong>1/2 teaspoon pepper</strong>

Cut the lemon in half and remove seeds; set aside. In a large skillet, heat the oil until hot, add the chicken and cook 5 minutes on each side, or until browned. Squeeze one half of lemon on top. Stir to combine. Remove chicken from skillet; set aside.

Add the soup, milk, broccoli florets and pepper to skillet. Heat over medium heat to boiling.

Return chicken to skillet. Cut remaining lemon half into four thin slices and place on top of chicken.

Cover skillet and cook over low heat for five minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serving suggestion: Spoon over noodles and enjoy!

Makes 4 servings.

<strong>~ Los Angeles Times</strong>