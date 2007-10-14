Travel Briefs

TRAVEL

Inspiring books for world travel

NEW YORK (AP) -- Whether you're a world traveler or an armchair traveler, you'll find inspiration in several big, beautifully illustrated new books out this month showcasing destinations around the globe.

"Sacred Earth: Places of Peace and Power," by Martin Gray (Sterling, $35) is filled with images and descriptions of awesome spots - many connected to ancient worship traditions - including the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Tibet's Potala Palace, Mauna Kea in Hawaii and Teotihuacan in Mexico.

National Geographic's "Journeys of a Lifetime: 500 of the World's Greatest Trips" ($40) is divided into chapters describing trips you can take by water, road, rail, or on foot, or in search of culture, food or adventure. There is also a chapter called "Up and Away," showcasing "flights, skyways and bird's-eye views" including balloon adventures, flightseeing tours and a list of top 10 funiculars and cable cars. A final section called "In Their Footsteps" lays out a Jack Kerouac "On the Road" trip, a journey along the fabled Silk Road, a tour themed on Ansel Adams' photographic explorations of Yosemite, and many other pilgrimages.

"Make the Most of Your Time on Earth: A Rough Guide to the World" ($29.99) lists "1,000 Ultimate Travel Experiences," from "haggling in the souks" of Morocco to tracing civil rights history in Montgomery, Ala., to trekking to the source of the Ganges in India.

Rome's Palace of Exhibitions

to open after restoration

ROME (AP) -- Rome's Palazzo delle Esposizioni, or Palace of Exhibitions, has reopened to the public after a five-year restoration, with exhibits on artist Mark Rothko and director Stanley Kubrick.

The monumental building on downtown Via Nazionale has been closed since 2002, and the $39.5 million restoration was halted for more than a year in 2004 after a ceiling collapsed, injuring seven workers.

The palazzo was built in the early 1880s by Italian architect Pio Piacentini.

The inaugural exhibitions will include 70 works by Rothko, on loan from top museums and collections, and a display of photographs, backstage film and costumes from Kubrick's movies.

VACATIONS

Head to Jamaica, mon

Half Moon, a beachfront resort in Jamaica, has a Fall Break package for stays through Oct. 31. Double occupancy rates range from $149 to $639 a night depending on accommodations; up to two children age 12 or younger sharing a room with two adults stay for free. For example, a family of four pays $229 a night for a junior suite; usual rate starts at $315 a night. Three-night minimum required. Ten percent service charge and 8.25 percent taxes are additional. Info: (800) 626-0592, www.halfmoon.com. Request promo code HMFB07.

Save a bundle on AirTran

AirTran has launched a systemwide sale for travel through Jan. 30, excluding holiday blackout dates. Fares from BWI range from $59 to $164 each way; from Washington Dulles and Reagan National, pay $79 to $164 each way. For example, fly nonstop from BWI to Portland, Maine, for $137 round trip (with taxes); fare usually starts at $177. Travel to Seattle must be completed by Nov. 6, and to Portland, Maine, by Jan. 7. Lowest fares are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Purchase by Tuesday at www.airtran.com, or pay $7.50 more at (800) 247-8726.

Sun and ski

Orbitz has started a Sun & Ski sale to Mexico, the Caribbean, Florida, Hawaii, California and many U.S. ski destinations. The deal includes discounted rates, plus an extra $150 off packages five nights and longer, and $75 off three- and four-night vacations. For example, a five-night package in early January to Oahu, with round-trip air on United from Dulles or BWI to Honolulu and lodging at the ResortQuest Waikiki Beachside Hotel, is $2,097 per couple. Priced separately, package would cost $2,556. Book by Nov. 12 and complete travel by March 31. Holiday and weekend travel rates are generally more expensive. Book at www.orbitz.com; request promo code SUNANDSKI150 or SUNANDSKI75.

Editor's note: Prices are verified several days in advance of publication. However, deals sell out quickly and are not guaranteed to be available. Restrictions such as day of travel, blackout dates and advance-purchase requirements sometimes apply.