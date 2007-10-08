TV fathers not always portrayed in a nurturing light

<strong>jstewart@daily-journal.com</strong>

Homer Simpson is the old man of television dads, having ruled his prime time roost since 1989. So, obviously, he is a popular character.

But some people can't stand even a comedy that sacrifices respect for dad.

Marla Barnard, of Bourbonnais, former assistant principal at Kankakee High School, said she wouldn't watch "The Simpsons" for that very reason.

"The best TV dad ever was Charles Ingalls (Michael Landon) on 'Little House on the Prairie.'" She said he was a consummate teacher.

It's clear why a teacher would approve of a teacher, but just as interesting is the aversion that Barnard and viewers like her have for characters like Homer or Al Bundy from "Married With Children."

"I could never bring myself to watch that show because the father was portrayed as a bumbling idiot," Barnard said.

Many people don't mind seeing fathers held up to ridicule -- especially when they are portrayed by cartoons.

Comic and writer Seth McFarland has had great success with two such creations -- Peter Griffin on "The Family Guy" and Stan Smith on "American Dad," who are both more caustic and cruel than even clueless Homer would ever be.

Marshall Crawford, of Kankakee, said that he thought Bill Cosby was a positive role model as Dr. Heathcliff "Cliff" Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" because of the way he talked to his children: He would kneel down and talk to the little ones on their level. He was light-hearted.

Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee, said that he remembered being scared by Fred Savage's dad on "The Wonder Years" (1988-1993). On the other hand, in more recent years, he enjoyed comedian Bob Elliott, father of comedian Chris Elliott, who got to play himself -- in a way -- on "Get a Life," which was about a 40-year-old paper boy played by Chris.

<strong>Get off your duff</strong>

Slacker characters like that are multiplying. In a recent article by movie critic David Denby in The New Yorker magazine, he cited the slacker-striver pairs in romantic comedies. "He may run a used record store, or conduct sightseeing tours with a nonstop line of patter ... She's good-tempered, honest, great-looking, and serious."

Denby said that this phenomenon started in movies in about 2000 with "High Fidelity" and continued this summer with "Knocked Up," which was a very funny movie that never explained how a slob like Seth Rogen ends up with a fox like Katherine Heigl.

Denby notes that some women have muttered about the Rogen character's "bad genes." (As the title implies, Rogen played a dad in the comedy.)

Al Bundy was an underachiever, if a wannabe slacker on "Married With Children." He's in the same socio-economic class as Simpson. But not all TV dads are wasting their lives. Jack Bauer kills terrorists on "24." Bernie Mac is ... comedian Bernie Mac. Red Forman, the dad from "That '70s Show" (which ended in 2006), was hard on everybody, and Hank Hill of the animated "King of the Hill is downright old-fashioned.

<strong>Anything goes</strong>

But laughing at dads, either because they are outrageous or bumbling, isn't going to stop.

For instance, Jerry Stiller -- the blustery pop of George Costanza on "Seinfeld" and the eccentric dad of Carrie on "The King of Queens" -- nearly cornered the market on playing outrageous fathers in the nonanimated world.

And that's a problem, according to a new book by Washington Post columnist Diana West. In her work, titled "The Death of the Grown-Up," she writes that American fathers don't have sons anymore. They have "mini-me's." Dads and sons dress alike, play alike, eat alike -- even watch Cartoon Network, whether they're together or not.

According to West, youth culture has not only spread to include parents, but what used to be restricted to adults is now largely available to children. "The common compass of the past -- the urge to grow up and into long pants; to be old enough to dance at the ball (amazingly enough, to the music adults danced to); to assume one's rights and responsibilities -- completely disappeared," she writes about the last 50 years.

As if to confirm this anything-goes attitude, HBO has introduced a father leading a polygamous lifestyle on the series "Big Love."

But all hope is not lost.

The best scenes in "Friday Night Lights," according to the Los Angeles Times, involve father and coach Eric Taylor (played by Kyle Chandler) and the support he gives to and receives from his wife, Tami, a guidance counselor played by Connie Britton.

"It's the most unfussy portrayal of a marriage on television," the writer asserted.

