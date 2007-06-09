Protection in a pill: Science turns sun protection inside out

<strong>By Shari Roan</strong>

Los Angeles Times

Constant worrying about the sun and its power to burn, wrinkle and mottle the skin -- or worse, cause cancer -- comes with the summer territory. But what if there was an extra level of protection, say a pill or a lotion, that helped prevent the most common effects of too much ultraviolet light?

Researchers are working on it.

"Sunscreens are difficult to use properly," says Daniel Yarosh, president of AGI Dermatics, a Freeport, N.Y., biotech company that is developing a lotion to help the skin mend itself. "Science is trying to find something better."

The beyond-sunscreens research falls into two categories. One approach helps repair cellular skin damage after too much sun exposure. The other approach makes the skin less sensitive to the sun.

"The research in this field is still relatively early," says Dr. Henry W. Lim, chairman of the department of dermatology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. "But I think this is something that will continue to develop."

<strong>A 'morning-after lotion'</strong>

The most rigorously tested damage-control product thus far is called Dimericine, developed by AGI Dermatics.

Currently in stage 3 clinical trials, the product is based on an understanding of how cells try to repair themselves when damaged.

"The idea that people can have a natural repair mechanism is known," Yarosh says.

"What is new is that there are things we can do to optimize it. We're moving into a stage of understanding how the cell responds to damage -- what genes get turned on in young skin and what genes get turned on in old skin and how can we make old skin act young.

Dimericine, he says, contains a customized enzyme that can recognize DNA damage caused by ultraviolet light and speed up repair.

"It's like patching a tire," he says. "You can get rid of the damage, and the DNA goes back to being normal.

<strong>Oral alternatives</strong>

Several supplement manufacturers are touting sunburn-prevention pills they say can protect the skin by limiting reaction to the sun. The best known is Heliocare, which contains the antioxidant polypodium leucomotos, an extract from a fern that grows in South and Central America.

The substance is thought to decrease the body's sunburn reaction.

Normally, when ultraviolet light reaches the cells, it creates free-radical molecules -- high-energy molecules that damage the proteins and lipids in the cell and eventually lead to photo-aged skin. Polypodium leucomotos appears to help inactivate free radicals before they can damage cells. "There are quite a number of studies published in the peer-reviewed literature -- although in small numbers of subjects -- to show this product would decrease the ability of the skin to be sunburned, decrease the ability of the skin to tan and the DNA damage that would occur following exposure to the sun," Lim says.

Other oral antioxidants may work in a similar manner. Several companies market a supplement containing astaxanthin, a chemical that produces the red coloration in several species of marine life, such as salmon and shrimp. Although trials have been limited, a 2002 study in the Journal of Dermatological Science found that astaxanthin reduced the effects of UVA radiation in cells in a lab culture.