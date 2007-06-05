Life briefs 6-5-07

HEALTH

Sites for safe sun

More information on sun safety, skin care and sunscreens:

~ Los Angeles Times

RELIGION

Clergy wants review

for transgender pastor

BALTIMORE -- United Methodist clergy in Baltimore are asking for the denomination's highest legal authority to review a bishop's decision to reappoint a transgender pastor to lead a city congregation.

Bishop John R. Schol decided in May to continue the appointment of the Rev. Drew Phoenix as pastor of St. John's United Methodist Church. Phoenix, 48, has led St. John's for nearly five years. In the past year, he changed his name from Ann Gordon and received medical treatment to become a man. The Methodist church bans sexually active gay clergy but does not have any rules about transgender pastors.

Under church procedure, Schol would issue a decision within a month, which would be reviewed by the Judicial Council, the Methodists' highest court. The council next meets in October. Its decisions are final.

~ Associated Press

WEIRD NEWS

I needed to pay for that?

The security camera footage from a convenience store in Mobile, Ala., tells the story. Eric Burns Overstreet, 42, "clearly appeared to be under the influence of something other than good sense," the prosecutor said, when he got himself a large soda from the fountain, and then spilled it on the floor. He got a mop and cleaned it up himself -- but managed to spill his second and third drinks too. After cleaning those up, he started to leave the store with a firm grip on his fourth soda when the clerk stopped him -- he had to pay for it, he was told. Overstreet allegedly responded that he had a gun and would "blow him up." Circuit Judge Rick Stout sentenced Overstreet to a year in jail and said he hoped the soda was good. "I should've had a V-8," he snapped back. (Mobile Press-Register) ... Randy says: Rum goes better in Coke.

~ Randy Cassingham. Randy's True story collections can be ordered at thisistrue.com.