Home wrecker or harmless fun?

Jennifer will never forget the sunny Sunday afternoon in 1987 when she walked in on her husband looking at pornography.

She had just finished making lunch, and walked downstairs to tell him to come up and eat. But what she walked in on made her stomach churn. She opened the door and found him with an open magazine, masturbating.

"I walked out instantly. I was so angry," said Jennifer, 50.

When she later confronted her husband, he turned it around on her.

"He said, 'You're lucky I'm not having an affair' -- that I did everything to push him away," said Jennifer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Jennifer admits her marriage had been on the rocks for years, and the couple had sought counseling prior to the incident. But more trouble to her than her husband's controlling nature was his penchance for pornography.

As time went by, Jennifer got into the habit of snooping. She's never caught him in the act again, but she did find stacks of magazines hidden throughout the house. They fought, and he'd move them. But she would always find them concealed somewhere else.

Finally, after years of arguing, Jennifer's husband agreed to throw them out. But she still didn't trust him, and would check the version history on the computer to see if he had returned to his old habits.

His behavior caused Jennifer to battle depression for years. She couldn't believe that her husband couldn't understand why his actions had hurt her so badly, she said.

"I felt like he got off scot-free. I got hurt and he didn't have to account for anything," she said.

Jennifer, who regularly attends Lutheran church, said what hurt most was that he turned to another woman. And even though she wasn't physically there, her presence was just as painful.

"Pornography is wrong. It doesn't belong in a marriage. To me, it just says, 'I don't love you enough,'" Jennifer said. "... God designed men and women to get married and to stay together forever. When you look elsewhere, it breaks that."

Healthy or harmful?

For years, relationship experts and sex counselors have tried to determine the impact that X-rated materials have on relationships.

Supporters of porn widely believe that it can add "variety and spice" to love lives. Others, like Jennifer, claim that when a partner watches erotica, it is damaging and should be viewed as cheating.

So far, research mostly supports the latter opinion.

At a 2003 meeting of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, two-thirds of the 350 divorce attorneys in attendance said the Internet played a significant role in recent divorces, with excessive interest in online porn contributing to more than half of such cases.

Researchers said women often feel betrayed by their spouses when they watch porn. That's because many men become satisfied without approaching their spouse for sex, author Pamela Paul wrote in her 2005 book, "Pornified: How Pornography is Transforming Our lives, Our Relationships, and Our Families."

Megan Bucklin, a licensed clinical professional counselor for Community Counseling and Wellness Centers in Bradley, has seen how erotica has torn apart relationships. She said it can be harmful because men pressure their wives into ultra-kinky sex they've seen on film, which creates havoc on a couple's intimacy.

"There are unrealistic expectations put on women," Bucklin said, adding that women share their distaste for X-rated materials with their spouses, but eventually give in out of fear of losing their mates' attention.

A different opinion

Porn's negative stigma from such studies hasn't stopped the industry from becoming a booming business over the years.

Gone are the days of old men smoking cigars in a dim-lighted adult video store with windows bearing "XXX" symbols in neon lights. Novelty store owners are using classier marketing techniques to attract erotica lovers instead, said David Johns, owner of Slightly Sinful in Bradley.

For instance, Johns designed his shop in a way that customers must walk to the back of the store to find X-rated videos. The shop's front section is well-lit and features classy lingerie along the lines of Victoria's Secret.

As the industry forced mainstream society to view it as more acceptable, more couples are becoming intrigued by X-rated materials. Johns said many of his customers feel that the various forms of erotica offered at the store keep their sex from being boring and predictable.

Noel Hertz, a licensed sex therapist certified by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists, also feels that porn can be incorporated into a healthy sexual relationship.

A volunteer at Loyola University's 33-year-old sex clinic, Hertz said couples get bogged down with the busyness of everyday life, which causes interest in sex to dwindle. "We usually set up a number of priorities -- going to work, getting the house cleaned, taking care of children, paying the bills," Hertz said.

"Sexuality is oftentimes, maybe 12th or 16th on that long list of priorities ... And erotica can help promote thinking about and dealing with sexuality," he said.

Making it work

Like Hertz, Dr. Celia Stoltz feels that porn can become a problem when one partner is uncomfortable with it, or when pornography takes away from a marriage.

A Bourbonnais-based licensed clinical professional counselor, Stoltz believes a good relationship starts with honesty and communication, especially regarding a partner's affection for pornography.

She understands the notion felt by some women that a man is cheating while watching porn because they lose or receive less attention from their spouses. Yet, Stoltz said women should focus on underlying problems in their relationships, which could drive their partners to erotica. It could be the woman's low self-esteem regarding sex, or a lack of communication or connection with their mates.

Jennifer admitted that she and her husband weren't having much sex when he became attracted to pornography. At the time, they were leading busy lives and raising two young children. Their marital problems also included bouts over her husband's alcohol abuse.

Jennifer fought for her marriage and underwent years of counseling to work through their issues. She hasn't caught her husband with porn since, has regained trust in him and said, after 31 years of marriage, she's in love again.

"I don't believe that somebody needs to go to porn," Jennifer said. "If there's a (marital) problem they should seek help instead."

~ Rachael Reynolds-Soucie contributed to this story