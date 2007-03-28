This is true 4/26/07

N WEIRD NEWS

What's in a name?

Members of the Growing in Grace ministry in Doral, Fla., are convinced that their 60-year-old leader is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. Jose Luis De Jesus Miranda doesn't have any formal religious training; rather, he is a former heroin addict and prison inmate from Puerto Rico who has convinced followers that he represents the second coming -- and has recently dubbed himself the Antichrist. Members, who tithe up to 40 percent of their incomes, buy into the Antichrist title so much that they show their devotion by getting "666" tattoos. De Jesus previously proclaimed he was the reincarnation of the Apostle Paul, then "the Other" before proclaiming himself both Christ and Antichrist. On a trip to Canada to get more converts there, De Jesus canceled an interview with the Winnepeg Sun when their reporter started asking about children getting "666" tattoos. A spokeswoman offered to do find someone else to do the interview, but the reporter asked why, since De Jesus claims only he can speak for his ministry. "We don't function with common sense," she replied. (Miami Herald, Winnepeg Sun) ...You don't say.

Let me guess -- they have 666 members

Billboards in Jeffersonville, Ind., have been covered up after The Catholic League complained about them. The advertisements, purchased by a church in West Palm Beach, Fla., argued that Saturday, not Sunday, is "the True Lord's Day" that was "Changed by Antichrist". The ads listed a phone number ending in POPE-MMM; MMM on the telephone keypad is 666. The Florida church is upset that their ads were pulled. "We signed a contract" with the billboard company, CBS Outdoor, complained a spokesman for the Eternal Gospel Church Formed In 1992 By Seventh-Day Adventist Believers, so named, the spokesman explained, to separate their church from "other" Seventh Day Adventists. (Jeffersonville News and Tribune) ...Which fact the "other" SDAs appreciate.

Big Mac attack

Vikram Bakshi, the managing director for McDonalds restaurants' operations in India, has announced the chain will spend 30 million rupees (around US$666,000) to set up a nationwide delivery operation in the country. To aid in the aggressive 3-year plan, a nationwide telephone number was set up to call for the deliveries: 66-000-666. (Indo-Asian News Service) ...Appropriate, since what they serve can best be described as anti-food.

Drink up

Brian Germann, CEO of a company in Linden, Calif., says he got the idea for Holy Drinking Water on June 6, 2006 -- "6/6/6" -- thinking of it as an "antidote" to the potential evil of that date. He hopes the water will cause people to pause and think about not sinning. But if the name isn't enough, there's a warning label on the bottle: "If you are a sinner or evil in nature, this product may cause burning, intense heat, sweating, skin irritations, rashes, itchiness, vomiting, bloodshot and watery eyes, pale skin color and oral irritations." (Stockton Record) ...Holy Drinking Water is easy to make: you just boil the hell out of it.