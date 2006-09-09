Is it cool to be smart?

'Brainiac' tests link between knowledge and intelligence

By Phil Angelo

"Does America even want to watch people be smart anymore? We'd rather laugh at the airheaded pedestrian telling Jay Leno that he thinks the U.S. national anthem is "American Woman."

-- Ken Jennings in his book "Brainiac ($24.95, Villard).

For those of you who never cared, or for those of you who once cared but have now forgotten, Ken Jennings was the guy who won $2.5 million by being the "Jeopardy" champ 74 times in a row.

As one reviewer said, he is "The Michael Jordan of trivia, the Seabiscuit of geekdom." Now, of course, he's also the answer to a trivia question himself.

And he's also the author of a pretty good book. "Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs" is an amazingly fast read despite its 273 pages.

Jennings has three elements in the book, all of them compelling.

The first is his inside story of what it was like to get on Jeopardy and to win all those games. You come away impressed with several facts. The folks on Jeopardy are not just ordinary folks. They are often ex-GE College Quiz Bowl types who really were the pocket protector folks in high school who take a written test with those Number Two pencils we all dread. Once a person is on the show, security to prevent any sort of cheating is rigid. Finally, if you didn't watch, Jennings won most of his games in blowouts, more than doubling the score of his closest opponent before final Jeopardy arrived.

The second is his clever injection of trivia questions inside every chapter. They are sprinkled throughout the pages and it takes determination not to flip to the answers. Some favorites: Who was on the cover of the first "People" -- Mia Farrow. The only state with a non-rectangular flag -- Ohio. Lady Bird Johnson's first name -- Claudia. The longest book of the Bible -- Psalms.

The third is Jennings' history of trivia. We go inside the College Bowl, which was once a big-time televised deal. Now, several smaller organizations each have their own champion. We meet John Timbs, English author of 150 trivia books in the Victorian Age. We're in at the birth of Robert Ripley's "Believe It or Not" and go through the cheating scandal on "The $64,000 Question."

Trivial Pursuit made a couple of Canadians wealthy men, but ruined two toy companies -- one that passed on it and another that thought the boom would last forever.

We go through the world of bar and pub trivia, a big, big deal in Britain that has yet to hit Illinois full force. Jennings spends a weekend in Stevens Point, Wis., home of a weekend-long radio trivia contest played by thousands in teams with names like "Drain Bamage" and "K-Y Jelly Doughnuts."

Although this is a book crammed with great anecdotes to keep you reading until the next nugget, there's also a philosophical argument. Is knowledge a good thing?

Does knowing stuff do you any good in an age when people can look it up on Google? Even the trivia teams in Stevens Point include Google gurus as part of their strategy.

The answer comes back yes.

"Knowledge and intelligence are not the same thing," one expert says, "but they do live in the same neighborhood."

Games, too, are often won not just by those who know the most, but by those who can reason to the most logical answer. Finally, many a trivia geek has started by memorizing the names of the presidents and then moved on to reading and understanding history.

Among the successful trivia geeks -- now deceased Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist; Thomas Edison, who administered a knowledge test to screen employees; and Bill Clinton, who brought Trivial Pursuit to the White House.

And you thought his favorite game was Nude Twister.