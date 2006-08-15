His parents disapprove of her culture

But she wants everyone

Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend and I have been dating for 4 1/2 years. Our only problem is a big one: His parents, who were born and raised in India, disapprove of me, a white Christian, as a partner for their son. We've been honest with them about our intentions to date despite their disapproval, and weathering many storms (such as being blamed for his father's poor health) has brought us closer together.

After we announced our intentions to move in together, his parents expressed their desire to put the past behind us and start fresh. I have always maintained that the day they were willing to accept me would be the day I'm willing to forgive them. However, their idea of "starting over" is very different from mine: His father barely speaks to me and his mother is only civil. It has been six months of awkward visits, and I find myself losing patience. I keep contrasting his family with my own, who are warm, loving and accepting of others. What can I do to get rid of my resentment and truly forgive? Is six months long enough to give up on ever having a real relationship with my future husband's family?

-- C.

It's way too long. The time to give up on a real relationship with them was at the beginning, when they made their priorities clear: Culture first. In their eyes, you will never be one of them, so stop expecting them to plow under their entire value system and grow a new one more to your liking.

Six months isn't nearly long enough, though, for the kind of relationship you do have a right to expect. That it was their idea to start fresh is huge; it means they're willing to face the possibility that you won't go away. Translation: They are accepting you.

From grudging acceptance, you get grudging relationships, and the best you can expect from those is gradual thawing, if any. We're talking years. If at all.

If you aren't cut out for this, who can blame you. It sounds awful.

But that would also mean you aren't cut out for this particular, otherwise-problem-free love. You, with your eyes open, walked into a cultural gap. Get used to it, try to fill it, work within it, move 3,000 miles away from it, be of one mind with your husband about it, do whatever you need to do -- or, end the relationship.

Don't expect in-laws like your own parents. Don't expect holidays like Norman Rockwell paintings. Don't expect a marriage like any you've envisioned. Don't greet every sunrise wondering why the gap didn't close overnight. That's not fair to any of you.

Hi, Carolyn:

My wife wants me to travel (about an hour) for her family's every event -- graduation, birthday, for cousin, niece, etc. It's too much. I need some weekends for down time to recuperate from work. I'm happy to attend 8 out of 10 of these functions, as family is very important to me. How do I best strike a deal with her?

-- B.

"Family is very important to me" but "I need some weekends for down time to recuperate from work." Can we "strike a deal"? "I'm happy to attend 8 out of 10 of these functions."

Counsel by cut-and-paste.

