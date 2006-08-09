Pork cook-off produces tasty recipes

Marinating and grilling the perfect summer dish

By Jo McCord

jmccord@daily-journal.com

815-432-3685

Five barbecue artists turned out with their complicated gear and their irresistible delectables for the Ford-Iroquois Pork Producers cook-out contest at the Iroquois County Fair.

Greg Chandler of Paxton won with his pulled pork barbecue, taking home $100.

Second place, $50, went to Suzanne Vogel of Cissna Park; third and $25 to Craig Bruniga of Sheldon.

Chandler works at the Danforth-Gilman Grain Elevator. His wife is Amy Chandler, the

4-H program coordinator at the Ford-Iroquois Extension office in Onarga.

Greg says he developed the recipe by trial and error through a few years of family barbecues. He admits to grilling chicken and beef as well.

For his winning recipe you need one pork loin roast, about three or four pounds; one bottle of Stub's Pork Marinade; one bottle of Baby Ray's regular barbecue sauce; four ounces of Frank's hot sauce and two ounces of chili powder, plus salt to taste.

Marinate the pork overnight in most of the Stub's and two ounces of the hot sauce.

Make sure the loin is meat side down. Coat the top with the Baby Ray's, salt and a sprinkle or two of the chili powder.

Grill it on a rotating roaster, basting with the Stub's to keep it from drying out.

It takes an hour and a half to two hours, or until a meat thermometer reaches 160 degrees. You can speed the process by cutting it into smaller pieces.

When cooled, pull it apart by hand and add the rest of the barbecue sauce, hot sauce and chili powder to your preference. Stir thoroughly. Re-heat it to about 300 degrees for 15 minutes and serve.

Raspberry marinade

Vogel says she came up with her easy and quick raspberry marinade over years of cookout experimentation. It really works well with pork chops, steaks or ham.

"I use one half cup raspberry preserves, two tablespoons of Dijon mustard, one teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce, one teaspoon of ginger and two tablespoons of mandarin orange juice," she says. She combines the ingredients in a sauce pan and slow cooks the mixture for 15 minutes until it just starts to boil. That makes it just the right consistency, she says. "It spreads real easy as long as it's not too juicy but relatively thick and it soaks into the chops or hams."

As far as the grilling process, she says: "I let it cook real good before I turn it to the other side." She's tried various ingredients, including apricot preserves, but says raspberry's the best.

Being a thrifty kitchen manager, she serves the mandarin oranges in a fruit cup with the meat.

"I hope everybody has a good summer eating that good pork," she says.

Hickory smoked

Bruniga also shared his secrets generously. He says he uses Steak Dust, a new cook-out rub he stumbled across, and he credits his Traeger grill.

"The real secret is smoking it on that hickory pellet grill. It's a smoker kind of thing," Bruniga says. The pellets are a commercial product not readily available in grocery stores. His supplier is in Cissna Park. You can find the nearest outlet by going to www.traegerindustries.com. The pellets are used by the cooks who compete in the national barbecue cook-off called Barbecue Mania.

Judges for the contest were the Ford-Iroquois Pork Queen Kristi Lemenager and her dad, Craig, of Loda; and the Illinois Association of FFA State President Brad Pilcher of Paxton.