Bridging the math gap

Building boats brings lessons in metric system, probability

By Rochelle Simpson

rsimpson@daily-journal.com

815-937-3367

Milton Wolf, a freshman at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, concentrated and smiled sitting in the boat he had created using only duct tape and plastic around an ordinary cardboard box. As his fellow teen cardboard-boat designers and engineers cheered him on, he vigorously paddled across the school's pool.

Despite Milton's determination, though, crossing the pool in the boat christened "The Hills" was not altogether accomplished. It sank before it made it to the other side.

Who says math is boring?

Students in BBCHS's math and science summer bridge classes were assigned the cardboard-boat project to help them develop skills utilizing the metric system and probability, said Candace Sherman, summer bridge program administrator.

The program "allows incoming freshmen a chance to earn high school credit and be better prepared in key academic areas," Sherman said.

In addition to the areas of math and science, there were courses on history, English and study skills/team building.

No homework was assigned during the six weeks of the program, but there were many opportunities for hands-on learning through activities such as field trips, developing Monopoly games, working with GPS units, using robotics, calculators and, for team building, going on a scavenger hunt of the building as they learned their way around.

One of the coolest science activities, the students said, was when they went to the state park, waded into the river and caught and identified plants, fish and other organisms.

The curriculum was developed by BBCHS staff and several people from the University of Illinois.