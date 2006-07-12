Sweet, crunchy snow peas, please

Snow peas are a garden delicacy. Abundant in the spring and early summer, they provide a delicious crunch that adds texture to a variety of dishes. Common as a staple in Chinese stir-fries and the like, they're also perfect in salads, chopped and thrown into slaws, and even enjoyed raw. That's right -- forgo your baby carrots and celery sticks and pack a bag of snow peas for your mid-morning snack instead. They provide a satisfying snap that's hard to beat.

If you won't be using fresh peas the same day you purchase them, use them within a day or two for the best taste. But enjoy them fresh while they last -- it could be the last week these sweet treats are in season.

~ Rachael Reynolds-Soucie

Garlic Snow Peas

www.recipezaar.com

2 cups fresh snow peas, washed, dried and

trimmed

1-2 tablespoon sesame oil

3 minced garlic cloves

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat a wok on medium-high heat. Add oil and cook until hot. Add the snow peas and sauté for about 1 minute. Add garlic and salt and pepper. Quick fry just until the snow peas are bright green and still crisp. Cooking time is an estimate; do not overcook or snow peas will turn a dull green and go limp. Serve hot.

Peanutty Noodles

www.foodnetwork.com

2 carrots, peeled

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided

2 teaspoons grated peeled fresh ginger

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup natural-style peanut butter

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons rice or white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

Cooking spray

2 cups red bell pepper strips

1 pound snow peas, trimmed

8 cups hot cooked linguine (about 1 pound uncooked pasta)

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Shave the carrots lengthwise into thin strips using a vegetable peeler, and set aside. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the ginger and minced garlic; sauté 30 seconds. Add chicken broth and the peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, chili garlic sauce and salt. Stir until well-blended. Reduce heat, and simmer 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, and keep warm. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and snow peas; sauté 5 minutes ,or until tender. Remove from heat. Combine carrot, peanut butter mixture, bell pepper mixture, and linguine in a large bowl; toss well. Sprinkle with cilantro. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Snow Pea Salad

www.razzledazzlerecipes.com

1 pound snow peas, trimmed

1/4 cup sesame seeds, toasted

1 teaspoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon mirin or dry sherry

2 teaspoons white vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

A few gratings of fresh ginger

Steam the snow peas for NO MORE than 1 minute; then rinse them quickly under cold water and drain them well. Your goal here is to have them seem raw without being obnoxiously so. Toss the drained snow peas with the toasted sesame seeds.

In a medium bowl, combine the other ingredients and toss the snow peas with them. Let the salad sit for at least 30 minutes before serving at room temperature.

Can also chill for a few hours and serve it cold.