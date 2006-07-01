Satirical look at Bush filled with flaws

'One Nation

Under George'

Richard R. Beck

Manteno

"One Nation Under George" is a satirical look at the Bush administration from 2004 through 2008.

Written from the viewpoint of an individual in 2008, "One Nation Under George" details an America transformed by Republican policy and ultra-conservative "morals." Armed with irony and sarcasm, author Z.M. Wagner criticizes both Bush's idealism and his unending willingness to do as he sees fit for our nation.

I must first confess that, due to the subject matter of this book, I began as a very biased reader. I am critical of George Bush and the manner in which he represents America. Being that as it may, I was somewhat disappointed with "One Nation Under George." Aside from the lack of editing and proofreading (there are quite a few errors, including sentences and paragraphs that that have no discernible beginning or ending), I found it difficult to read and follow.

Understanding the premise of the book, I felt that it did not flow well. The narrator just seems to ramble and jump from one topic to the next. In all honesty, I was reminded of "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," in which nothing really seemed to make any sense or come together at any point of clarity. My analysis is not all negative. However, I did enjoy moments of wit and the thick sarcasm. I believe with a little work and plenty of proofreading, "One Nation Under George" might be a decent read.